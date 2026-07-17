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'Will Stay Alive Till July 20 At Any Cost, Come Back Later As Ghost If Failed': Sonam Wangchuk As Fast Enters Day 20

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 19 days, against alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Thursday, July 16, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who is on indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar against the purported irregularities in government entrance examinations told the gathering that he would "stay alive till July 20 Parliament March at any cost and will come back as a ghost if it failed", as his stir entered its 20th day.

The educator has chosen to continue the stir despite doctors warning him to end it as his prolonged fast has put him in a critical stage.

He joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28 while the students launched their stir eight days before that against the alleged examination irregularities.

Wangchuk urged people to ensure a massive turnout for the outfit's proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

Speaking to the supporters at the protest site, Wangchuk did acknowledge his weakening physical condition. He was quick to iterate that his resolve remained unshaken.

"I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy," he said.

"I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost," the activist said.