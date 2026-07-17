'Will Stay Alive Till July 20 At Any Cost, Come Back Later As Ghost If Failed': Sonam Wangchuk As Fast Enters Day 20
The Cockroach Janta Party protesting against examination irregularities has called for a Parliament march on July 20 to amp up their demands.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who is on indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar against the purported irregularities in government entrance examinations told the gathering that he would "stay alive till July 20 Parliament March at any cost and will come back as a ghost if it failed", as his stir entered its 20th day.
The educator has chosen to continue the stir despite doctors warning him to end it as his prolonged fast has put him in a critical stage.
He joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28 while the students launched their stir eight days before that against the alleged examination irregularities.
Wangchuk urged people to ensure a massive turnout for the outfit's proposed march to Parliament on July 20.
Speaking to the supporters at the protest site, Wangchuk did acknowledge his weakening physical condition. He was quick to iterate that his resolve remained unshaken.
"I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy," he said.
"I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost," the activist said.
मैं किसी भी हालत में 20 July तक ज़िंदा रहूँगा ताकि मैं आप सब के साथ संसद तक मार्च कर सकूँ। और अगर 20 July को हमारा मार्च सफल नहीं रहा तो फिर मैं भूत बन कर वापस आऊँगा!”— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 17, 2026
सोनम वांगचुक ने अपनी ज़िन्दगी के इतने कठिन समय पर भी अपना सेंस ऑफ़ ह्यूमर नहीं खोया!
चलो संसद! pic.twitter.com/qF8oRizKjo
The ghost remarks drew the loudest cheers from the gathering for his short speech.
Earlier on Thursday, doctors attending to the activist had warned against his prolonged fast. They said his condition had entered a critical stage and that it would lead to an alarming situation in the next phase, wherein he may suffer possible organ damage if he continued the hunger stir.
The activist refused to heed the doctors. He said ending his fast without any response from the government would send a very wrong message.
He insisted that they should focus more on making the July 20 Parliament march a success.
Wangchuk's hunger stir reached the Delhi High Court. A bench directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health daily and also to provide him medical assistance if his condition deteriorates or as and when required.
The protest by the CJP began urging the government to sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and to dole out Rs 1 crore as compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. They had announced a peaceful march to the Sansad building on July 20, the day on which the Monsoon Session is scheduled to begin in both the Houses of the Parliament.
Wangchuk, who joined the agitation on June 28, has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since.
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