‘Will Shoulder Responsibility Of TMC State President From Now’, Says Mamata After Chandrima’s Resignation
Shortly after Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned as TMC state unit chief, the party supremo lashed out at her detractors in a Facebook Live session.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Kolkata: Lashing out at her detractors that have rebelled, former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has stated that she would personally shoulder the responsibility of the party's state president from now on. Her stance follows Chandrima Bhattacharya quitting as the TMC’s state unit chief and other posts she held. Chandrima was entrusted with the organisational responsibility barely a month ago.
Without explicitly naming Chandrima or the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, Mamata said bluntly, “Someone resigned just today. In fact, she had been talking about resigning for a long time because her son had already gone and joined hands (with the rebels) much earlier. I don't care who went where. I, for one, will not bow down."
The sequence of events that began on Friday have caused a further stir in the state politics. Suddenly, figures known to be in the rebel camp like Ritabrata, Firhad Hakim and Javed Khan were seen occupying and locking up the party headquarters. This was followed by Chandrima adopting a confrontational stance.
At around 4.30 pm on Saturday, Mamata came Live on Facebook to lash out at the rebel faction. She remarked, "Many are acting like rebels today. Why wasn't there any rebellion before the election? You served as MLAs and MPs for 15 years. You didn't say anything to me back then!"
Launching a frontal attack on her detractors, she said, “You won elections carrying papers signed by me under the Trinamool 'Twin Flowers' symbol. Did you have to betray the party and leave in such a hurry? You are openly working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now. You can't work for the BJP and still claim to be with Trinamool. That doesn't work. To these BJP-sponsored traitors and turncoats, I say, ‘if you have the guts, join the BJP openly. You are conspiring to break the party by colluding with the BJP. Am I dead? Are all the party workers dead?’”
Referring to the occupation and locking of the party office, she said, "Those who locked it up yesterday — we had rented that space. Some claim the lease is signed in my name. Do not forget that it does not belong to any individual. It is the organisation's property. An organisation endures even when an individual is gone. You worked for the party back then because you were part of it; the party had entrusted you with that responsibility. Now, you are no longer anyone (in the party). You are turncoats."
Mamata also addressed the issue raised by the landlord regarding the rent for the TMC’s party office. She said, "To those claiming they haven't received payment — who, then encashed this cheque? I issued a cheque for Rs 1 lakh. We are the ones who paid the electricity bills. You might be able to lock up a building, but you cannot lock up people's hearts."
Referring to Chandrima, she said, "We do not want (self-styled) leaders. Those who stand by us during these trying times are Trinamool's 'gold mine.' As for those who have packed up and sought refuge with the BJP, they are playing games with the people's mandate."
Also Read:
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- Ritabrata Banerjee Faction Takes Over TMC Headquarters; Mamata Banerjee Camp Dubs Move As 'Unconstitutional'
- TMC Ownership Tussle: Ritabrata-Led Faction Likely To Get Party Symbol, Says Expert
- EC Seeks Response From Mamata, Ritabrata Factions By July 6, Amid Tussle Over Ownership Of TMC