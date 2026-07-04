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‘Will Shoulder Responsibility Of TMC State President From Now’, Says Mamata After Chandrima’s Resignation

Mamata Banerjee with Chandrima Bhattacharya (file photo) ( PTI )

Kolkata: Lashing out at her detractors that have rebelled, former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has stated that she would personally shoulder the responsibility of the party's state president from now on. Her stance follows Chandrima Bhattacharya quitting as the TMC’s state unit chief and other posts she held. Chandrima was entrusted with the organisational responsibility barely a month ago. Without explicitly naming Chandrima or the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, Mamata said bluntly, “Someone resigned just today. In fact, she had been talking about resigning for a long time because her son had already gone and joined hands (with the rebels) much earlier. I don't care who went where. I, for one, will not bow down." The sequence of events that began on Friday have caused a further stir in the state politics. Suddenly, figures known to be in the rebel camp like Ritabrata, Firhad Hakim and Javed Khan were seen occupying and locking up the party headquarters. This was followed by Chandrima adopting a confrontational stance. At around 4.30 pm on Saturday, Mamata came Live on Facebook to lash out at the rebel faction. She remarked, "Many are acting like rebels today. Why wasn't there any rebellion before the election? You served as MLAs and MPs for 15 years. You didn't say anything to me back then!"