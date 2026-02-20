Will Sharad Pawar Retire, Return To The Rajya Sabha, Or Join NDA: Maharashtra Wants To Know
In the changing political scenario, there is talk in political circles that the veteran is preparing to enter the Rajya Sabha fray again.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Mumbai: With the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announcing elections for 37 Raja Sabha (RS) seats in 10 states in March, speculation is rife about the re-entry of Sharad Pawar, 85, into the upper house of Parliament. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo had earlier made it clear that he was not interested. However, in the changing political scenario, it is being speculated that the veteran is making preparations to again enter the RS fray.
The speculation began gaining traction in light of the talks of a merger of the two NCP factions, which understandably haven't moved forward since Ajit Pawar's untimely death.
This election for seven RS seats in Maharashtra, currently held by Sharad Pawar, Fauzia Khan, Rajni Patil, Ramdas Athawale, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Bhagwat Karad, is considered very important for the political future of the state. Election for these seats will be held on March 16, with the results scheduled the same day.
According to the EC announcement, filing of nominations will begin on February 26, with March 5 as the last date for filing applications. Candidates can withdraw applications till March 9. Voting will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on March 16, with counting beginning at 5 pm, and results announced the same day.
Unease Within MVA
Sharad's moves are being closely watched, not only in terms of his own political journey, but also in terms of the future of opposition politics in the state. Regarding the NCP merger, and more importantly, Sharad's future role in politics, Maharashtra Congress leaders have aired their reservations, as they want more clarity on whether the party will remain with the MVA or align with the NDA.
The growing closeness between the NCP (SP) and the BJP of late, has increased fear within the Congress that the Sharad Pawar faction could merge with the BJP in future. They feel that if Sharad does a volta face, then his seat — the sole from the state held by the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — would also go to the BJP-led Mahayuti. Hence, they have been saying that instead of elderly leaders, the MVA should give a chance to a 'new face'.
In favour of the veteran, Sanjay Raut, MP and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), made a suggestive statement some days ago. He claimed the MVA would definitely win one seat. "I have spoken to Sharad Pawar. He told me that he is positive about contesting the elections," Raut said.
Two NCPs And Political Heirs
Pawar, who has been active in politics for over six decades, has been continuously representing Maharashtra in the Legislative Assembly and later Parliament since the 1960s. Therefore, both the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and the developments in the NCP will have a major impact on his future.
Along with Sharad, Parth Pawar of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) is also expected to be nominated to the RS, as replacement for his mother, Sunetra, who has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after Ajit's death. Parth had last contested polls in 2019, when he lost from Maval.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, NCP (AP) state president Sunil Tatkare said, "The final decision will be taken after discussions by the core committee. However, the NCP's core committee as well as allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) have agreed to Parth Pawar's name."
Compared to 2019, the BJP-led NDA returned more seats from Maharashtra and Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This, along with the support of the BJP and Shiv Sena, the possibility of Parth being nominated has increased.
There is also a discussion in political circles about the future role of MP Supriya Sule. It remains to be seen whether she will accept the party's future leadership. Speaking to ETV Bharat regarding Sharad Pawar's RS candidacy, Sule said, "We will contest this election representing the MVA. A meeting of MVA leaders will be held in the next 8-10 days, where the RS candidature will be discussed, and a final decision taken." Notably, she did not rule out the possibility of her father seeking re-election.
Also Read:
- Maharashtra Govt Formally Scraps 5% Reservation Quota For Muslims
- Under Fire For 'Comparing' Shivaji Maharaj With Tipu Sultan, Maharashtra Congress Chief Apologises
- 'My Caste Is Human': Maharashtra Village Adopts Resolution Declaring Itself 'Caste-Free'
- Ritu Tawde Elected Unopposed As Mumbai Gets A Mayor After 4.5 Years