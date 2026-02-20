ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Sharad Pawar Retire, Return To The Rajya Sabha, Or Join NDA: Maharashtra Wants To Know

Mumbai: With the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announcing elections for 37 Raja Sabha (RS) seats in 10 states in March, speculation is rife about the re-entry of Sharad Pawar, 85, into the upper house of Parliament. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo had earlier made it clear that he was not interested. However, in the changing political scenario, it is being speculated that the veteran is making preparations to again enter the RS fray.

The speculation began gaining traction in light of the talks of a merger of the two NCP factions, which understandably haven't moved forward since Ajit Pawar's untimely death.

This election for seven RS seats in Maharashtra, currently held by Sharad Pawar, Fauzia Khan, Rajni Patil, Ramdas Athawale, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Bhagwat Karad, is considered very important for the political future of the state. Election for these seats will be held on March 16, with the results scheduled the same day.

According to the EC announcement, filing of nominations will begin on February 26, with March 5 as the last date for filing applications. Candidates can withdraw applications till March 9. Voting will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on March 16, with counting beginning at 5 pm, and results announced the same day.

Unease Within MVA

Sharad's moves are being closely watched, not only in terms of his own political journey, but also in terms of the future of opposition politics in the state. Regarding the NCP merger, and more importantly, Sharad's future role in politics, Maharashtra Congress leaders have aired their reservations, as they want more clarity on whether the party will remain with the MVA or align with the NDA.

The growing closeness between the NCP (SP) and the BJP of late, has increased fear within the Congress that the Sharad Pawar faction could merge with the BJP in future. They feel that if Sharad does a volta face, then his seat — the sole from the state held by the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — would also go to the BJP-led Mahayuti. Hence, they have been saying that instead of elderly leaders, the MVA should give a chance to a 'new face'.