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'Will Sensitise Centre': SC On Bringing In Law On Marriages Between Those Closely Related By Blood

File photo of the Supreme Court ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre's response on the "desirability" of bringing in legislation on marriages between people who are closely related by blood, observing that it does not intend to direct the government but only draw its attention to the issue.

While stating that its role is limited to sensitising the government and promoting informed decision-making, the court indicated that awareness measures on the adverse consequences of consanguineous marriages may also warrant consideration.

As the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, the bench observed that the court cannot regulate such "consanguineous marriages" and that the matter falls exclusively within the domain of the legislature. The petitioner's counsel contended that the issue raises concerns of intergenerational equity and that people should be informed about the adverse consequences through widespread publicity. However, the bench said it could issue notice for the limited purpose of impressing upon the Centre to consider the desirability of bringing in suitable legislation. "We are issuing notice for the limited purpose of impressing upon the Union of India to consider the desirability of bringing in suitable legislation, or to ensure wide publicity through different mechanisms, including a proper curriculum in schools and colleges to instil scientific temper (regarding the negative impact of consanguineous marriage)…," observed the bench. The petitioner's counsel said certain safeguards should be provided, as the practice of consanguineous marriages was increasing. "We will not direct them. We will only sensitise them," the bench observed, adding that it would ask the government to give wide publicity to the issue through a structured information system highlighting the adverse consequences of consanguineous marriages.