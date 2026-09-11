ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Send Humans Into Space By 2028: ISRO Chairman, After Successful Testing Of Cryogenic Engine For Gaganyaan Mission

Tirunelveli: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has said humans will be sent into space in early 2028 under India's Gaganyaan mission.

In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat over the phone, two days after the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully conducted a flight acceptance test ("hot test") of the improved propulsion of the CE20 cryogenic engine used in the LVM3 rocket on September 9, Narayanan said, "We are making all efforts to expedite the implementation of the Gaganyaan mission. Various stages of engine tests for the Gaganyaan are already underway at the ISRO centre in Mahendragiri."

The cryogenic engine for launching these rockets is being manufactured at the ISRO centre in Mahendragiri hills near Kavalkinaru village of Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. Before each rocket launch, its engine is tested in various stages. Based on the results of the earlier test, the design of the cryogenic engine is being gradually improved and tested at this centre.

With the successful testing of the upgraded engine that can carry more weight and will be used in the Gaganyaan mission to send humans into space, ISRO has achieved a major milestone. In a statement issued by the organisation, it was reported that the test, conducted by increasing the thrust capacity of the CE20 cryogenic engine to C32 to enable it to carry more weight, has been successful in all aspects. With this, its thrust capacity has been increased to 22 tonnes.

The test exhibited the engine's performance, efficiency, and readiness for launch. The engine performed as planned and was reported to be successful.

The LOX Tank Pressurisation Module, designed to control the pressure of the liquid oxygen (LOX) tank installed in the engine, which has been upgraded to the C32 for the upper stage specifically for the Gaganyaan, was also successfully tested, it was reported.

While many tests related to LVM3 have been successfully conducted in the past, this current test is said to be the final stage of testing of the engine.