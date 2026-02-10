‘Will Selection Panel Comprising PM Appoint Unqualified Person?’, SC On CIC Appointment
February 10, 2026
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified that it is not keen to issue a direction to put in public domain the dissent note of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in connection with the appointment of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria.
The bench refused to accept the contention of advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing RTI Activist Anjali Bharadwaj, that the LoP's dissent note must be put in public domain. The bench queried Bhushan whether the Government of India or the selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, appoint an unqualified person.
During the hearing, Bhushan said that the government has not disclosed who were the people who had applied for the posts, who were shortlisted, who were selected and what was the shortlisting criteria. The CJI said, “Our idea is the institution should become functional…those who have now been appointed their names are in public domain…”.
Bhushan argued that only names have come in public domain and not their qualification or background. “There is a dissent note by the Leader of Opposition in this case. That dissent note has also not been put (in public domain)…”, said Bhushan.
The CJI made it clear that the court will not go into that part and there is no question of holding such kind of trial here. Bhushan said it is not a trial but the requirement. “Requirement is that if somebody has attended the meeting, even if it is a dissenting or assenting note, how does it matter?”, asked the CJI.
Bhushan said people are entitled to know what was the reason for the dissent - whether they were not qualified. “This much, Mr Bhushan...will Government of India or the selection committee appoint an unqualified person?”, asked the CJI, adding that there is also the Prime Minister in the committee.
Bhushan said they had done so in the past and appointed a journalist, who had no qualification regarding the Right to Information, and he had not even applied and yet was appointed. The bench observed that some of the states have earmarked posts of Information Commissioner exclusively for media persons, and pointed out people are taken from civil services or legal background. “Mr Bhushan, there are people of eminence, they will say we will not apply…they are offered”, observed the CJI.
The CJI added that the Right to Information is a fundamental right and there is no doubt about it, and “there should be a robust mechanism to enforce that right so that timely information is provided to the people”.
Additional solicitor general K M Nataraj said all posts have been filled up, applicants' names uploaded and the final selection list notified in the official gazette.
Bhushan said only appointed persons have been notified in the gazette but not those who had applied or were shortlisted or the shortlisting criteria. “Mr Bhushan, the scope of these proceedings is to ensure that the post is filled up. Posts are filled up by appointing eligible and qualified persons….we cannot run a parallel trial such that so and so person had applied he was meritorious…”, observed the CJI.
Bhushan asserted that the people have the right to know why the Opposition leader dissented against the proposals in the selection committee.
The bench observed that if there is any illegality in the appointment, then it has to be specifically and separately challenged.
The bench asked Nataraj to file a status report regarding the CIC appointments, along with details as to how many candidates had applied and how many were shortlisted.
The CICs and ICs are selected by a selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and a Union minister.
Previously, the apex court had refused to direct that the candidates short-listed for CIC appointments must be disclosed.
