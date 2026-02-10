ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Will Selection Panel Comprising PM Appoint Unqualified Person?’, SC On CIC Appointment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified that it is not keen to issue a direction to put in public domain the dissent note of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in connection with the appointment of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria.

The bench refused to accept the contention of advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing RTI Activist Anjali Bharadwaj, that the LoP's dissent note must be put in public domain. The bench queried Bhushan whether the Government of India or the selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, appoint an unqualified person.

During the hearing, Bhushan said that the government has not disclosed who were the people who had applied for the posts, who were shortlisted, who were selected and what was the shortlisting criteria. The CJI said, “Our idea is the institution should become functional…those who have now been appointed their names are in public domain…”.

Bhushan argued that only names have come in public domain and not their qualification or background. “There is a dissent note by the Leader of Opposition in this case. That dissent note has also not been put (in public domain)…”, said Bhushan.

The CJI made it clear that the court will not go into that part and there is no question of holding such kind of trial here. Bhushan said it is not a trial but the requirement. “Requirement is that if somebody has attended the meeting, even if it is a dissenting or assenting note, how does it matter?”, asked the CJI.

Bhushan said people are entitled to know what was the reason for the dissent - whether they were not qualified. “This much, Mr Bhushan...will Government of India or the selection committee appoint an unqualified person?”, asked the CJI, adding that there is also the Prime Minister in the committee.

Bhushan said they had done so in the past and appointed a journalist, who had no qualification regarding the Right to Information, and he had not even applied and yet was appointed. The bench observed that some of the states have earmarked posts of Information Commissioner exclusively for media persons, and pointed out people are taken from civil services or legal background. “Mr Bhushan, there are people of eminence, they will say we will not apply…they are offered”, observed the CJI.