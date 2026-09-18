ETV Bharat / bharat

Will See If System Is Working: SC, Indicating Judges Will Visit NTA Office

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pressed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to institutionalise its operations, saying a permanent office, with at least half the staff on regular appointment, and minimal deputation, are essential. Noting that the NTA now has a permanent office in Delhi, the bench said it would visit the premises to verify whether the agency’s systems are functioning effectively.

The Centre informed the Apex court that the Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Panel, constituted to suggest structural reforms in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), has held exhaustive consultations, and is likely to submit its first interim report by the end of September.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.

At the outset, Justice Narasimha asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, about the progress so far. Mehta replied, “Our expectation is that by the end of this month, the (Nandan Nilekani) committee may come out with a report. They have consulted in detail Mr Radhakrishnan…," said Mehta.

Mehta said all suggestions had been placed before the panel, which held consultations with members of an earlier committee led by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan.

The bench asked about the progress made on suggestions, and stated it wants somebody from the committee to inform the court. “File an affidavit indicating progress in the matter…. What are the suggestions made? Most important is the institutionalisation (to conduct NEET). We had the Radhakrishnan committee, and what we have today is only a committee report,” said Justice Narasimha, adding that the implementation of the recommendations is very important.

The bench asked the joint secretary to the Department of Personnel and Training, who is assisting the Nilekani panel, to file an affidavit before the court, detailing the steps taken so far.

Mehta said the Nilekani committee will be the starting point, and will provide a roadmap of what is to be done and by when; the government is committed, and the court may monitor the implementation. Mehta also informed the bench the NTA has a permanent office at Minto Road in Delhi.