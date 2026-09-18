Will See If System Is Working: SC, Indicating Judges Will Visit NTA Office
"There should be a permanent set-up, permanent staff, permanent verticals, few deputations. Only then will a permanent structure come up," observes bench.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 18, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pressed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to institutionalise its operations, saying a permanent office, with at least half the staff on regular appointment, and minimal deputation, are essential. Noting that the NTA now has a permanent office in Delhi, the bench said it would visit the premises to verify whether the agency’s systems are functioning effectively.
The Centre informed the Apex court that the Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Panel, constituted to suggest structural reforms in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), has held exhaustive consultations, and is likely to submit its first interim report by the end of September.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.
At the outset, Justice Narasimha asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, about the progress so far. Mehta replied, “Our expectation is that by the end of this month, the (Nandan Nilekani) committee may come out with a report. They have consulted in detail Mr Radhakrishnan…," said Mehta.
Mehta said all suggestions had been placed before the panel, which held consultations with members of an earlier committee led by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan.
The bench asked about the progress made on suggestions, and stated it wants somebody from the committee to inform the court. “File an affidavit indicating progress in the matter…. What are the suggestions made? Most important is the institutionalisation (to conduct NEET). We had the Radhakrishnan committee, and what we have today is only a committee report,” said Justice Narasimha, adding that the implementation of the recommendations is very important.
The bench asked the joint secretary to the Department of Personnel and Training, who is assisting the Nilekani panel, to file an affidavit before the court, detailing the steps taken so far.
Mehta said the Nilekani committee will be the starting point, and will provide a roadmap of what is to be done and by when; the government is committed, and the court may monitor the implementation. Mehta also informed the bench the NTA has a permanent office at Minto Road in Delhi.
“We will come there one day. We will come and see whether the system is working or not, manpower… Each of these aspects... Permanency of place, and permanency of at least half of the staff,” observed the bench, and asked Mehta to file an affidavit regarding progress made so far, as quickly as possible. The bench indicated that it may list the matter after three weeks.
Mehta said all suggestions given by petitioners were placed before the Nilekani committee. A counsel argued that she has a suggestion regarding the organisational structure, and added, “The Radhakrishnan committee specifically referred to the need for domain experts and a need for a governing body…. And there is a necessity of a governing body to be chaired by a domain expert, and that can also be considered.”
The bench noted that the Centre has filed an affidavit, also noting that NTA is moving from an exam‑specific model to a functional, domain‑specialised structure, with upgraded core operational capabilities and strengthened leadership.
The bench noted that the senior leadership of the NTA draws officers from IAS/IPS and Indian Statistical Services, etc., bringing together specialist expertise across multiple domains.
Regarding the NTA, the bench stressed that there should be a permanent set-up, permanent staff, permanent verticals and very little deputation. “Only then will a permanent structure come up," observed the bench.
The bench was informed that NTA’s permanent office has been ensured, but human resources are only partially ensured at the moment.
The Apex court was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by advocate Tanvi Dubey on behalf of the Federation of All India Medical Association.
In August, the Apex court observed that there is a need to institutionalise the reforms in the NTA, and directed the Centre to inform it about the steps taken to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan panel and the Nilekani committee.
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