ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Remove AFSPA From Entire Northeast Barring One Or Two States Next Year: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA will be withdrawn from the entire Northeast next year, barring one or two states. Speaking at the signing of a tripartite MoU between the Centre, Assam and Nagaland to facilitate mineral oil operations in the Assam-Nagaland boundary areas, Shah said that shrinking of areas covered under AFSPA is an indicator of peace.

“I am confident that barring one or two states, we will withdraw AFSPA from the entire Northeast next year,” he said. Underlining that the signing of the MoU was a “historic moment”, Shah said it has removed the last hurdle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed Northeast.

The MoU is aimed at undertaking oil and mineral explorations in the disputed area belt (DAB) along the Assam-Nagaland border. Exploration activities remained stalled for more than three decades in the region due to jurisdictional differences. “This will open new avenues for mineral exploration in the Northeast. The area not only has oil and gas but huge mineral deposits, which could not be explored due to law and order issues,” Shah said.

With just one MoU, the extraction capacity of 1,000-1,500 barrels per day can be increased by 10 times, he said. “In one field alone, there are possibilities of recovery of more than Rs 15,000 crore. If we extract the oil deposits spread across Nagaland, we would be able to reduce dependence on foreign countries for our oil needs,” he said.