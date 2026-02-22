ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Assam Tour Boost Congress Ahead Of Assembly Polls?

Congress General Secretary and Chairperson of the party's Assam Screening Committee Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greets during the party meeting ahead of the state Legislative Assembly election, in Guwahati, Assam, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress workers in poll-bound Assam are charged up following the visit of senior leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and will now ramp up the party’s campaign against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), senior party officials said on Sunday.

Priyanka, who heads the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) screening panel for Assam, visited the north-eastern state on February 19 and 20 and held one-on-one interactions with the office bearers, block heads, district in-charges, MLAs, MPs and members of the political affairs committee to get a lowdown on the ground-level situation in the poll-bound state.

Elections for all 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in April. The Congress has forged an opposition bloc to take on the ruling NDA that has been in power since 2016.

In this image posted on Feb. 19, 2026, Congress General Secretary and Chairperson of the party's Assam Screening Committee Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during a party meeting, in Guwahati. State Congress President Gaurav Gogoi is also seen. (PTI)

After returning from her two-day visit to Assam, Priyanka reviewed the strategy for the north-eastern state along with key leaders in Delhi on Saturday, indicating she will now be in charge of the entire contest and will not limit herself to selecting candidates.

Following her interactions, the Congress leader and Gandhi-family scion has asked the state leaders to prioritise feedback obtained from the local workers who will actually fight the NDA on the ground.

Accordingly, the state unit will now intensify the party’s ongoing campaign focusing on corruption in the state government and flagging the issues of alleged joblessness and countering the alleged divisive agenda of the BJP, said the Congress insiders.

Guwahati: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a visit to the 'Maa Kamakhya Temple', in Guwahati, Assam, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (PTI)

“The visit mainly aimed at reviewing the status of the party organisation and obtaining feedback from the workers. She got down to meeting the local leaders soon after reaching the party office on the morning of Feb 19 and held one-on-one interactions with a wide range of functionaries till 3 am at night. She met with district heads, block heads, members of the political affairs committee, MLAs and MPs during her stay and also addressed the workers. The local leaders are charged up after their interactions with her and will now intensify the ongoing campaign against the NDA,” AICC secretary in charge of Assam Prithviraj Sathe told ETV Bharat.