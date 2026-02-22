Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Assam Tour Boost Congress Ahead Of Assembly Polls?
Congress leaders said that Priyanka Gandhi’s focused Assam visit was aimed at reshaping the party’s plan ahead of the key assembly elections in April.
New Delhi: Congress workers in poll-bound Assam are charged up following the visit of senior leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and will now ramp up the party’s campaign against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), senior party officials said on Sunday.
Priyanka, who heads the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) screening panel for Assam, visited the north-eastern state on February 19 and 20 and held one-on-one interactions with the office bearers, block heads, district in-charges, MLAs, MPs and members of the political affairs committee to get a lowdown on the ground-level situation in the poll-bound state.
Elections for all 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in April. The Congress has forged an opposition bloc to take on the ruling NDA that has been in power since 2016.
After returning from her two-day visit to Assam, Priyanka reviewed the strategy for the north-eastern state along with key leaders in Delhi on Saturday, indicating she will now be in charge of the entire contest and will not limit herself to selecting candidates.
Following her interactions, the Congress leader and Gandhi-family scion has asked the state leaders to prioritise feedback obtained from the local workers who will actually fight the NDA on the ground.
Accordingly, the state unit will now intensify the party’s ongoing campaign focusing on corruption in the state government and flagging the issues of alleged joblessness and countering the alleged divisive agenda of the BJP, said the Congress insiders.
“The visit mainly aimed at reviewing the status of the party organisation and obtaining feedback from the workers. She got down to meeting the local leaders soon after reaching the party office on the morning of Feb 19 and held one-on-one interactions with a wide range of functionaries till 3 am at night. She met with district heads, block heads, members of the political affairs committee, MLAs and MPs during her stay and also addressed the workers. The local leaders are charged up after their interactions with her and will now intensify the ongoing campaign against the NDA,” AICC secretary in charge of Assam Prithviraj Sathe told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders said that while the pep talk given to the workers by Priyanka charged them up, she, in turn, obtained valuable feedback which will now be utilised to fine-tune the party’s poll strategy.
One of the main tasks before the Congress is to conclude the ongoing seat-sharing talks with a few like-minded parties in Assam at the earliest. The Grand Old Party has formed a coalition with the left parties, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Jatiya Dal Asom (JDA) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC). Congress Legislative Party leader Debbrat Saikia is leading the consultations.
“Seat-sharing talks are being held. The regional parties always have their demands, but the talks are being held in a spirit of give and take as the main goal is to defeat the NDA,” AICC secretary in charge of Assam Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.
The other task is to shortlist the most suitable candidates in the high-stakes contest.
“The members of the screening committee have travelled across the state. Their feedback and the views of the workers will be factored in while shortlisting the candidates. Loyalty to party ideology and winnability will be the main focus in doing so,” said Chauhan.
Congress insiders said the loyalty factor has become crucial, given former state unit chief Bhupen Borah quit the party days before Priyanka’s visit. Borah formally joined the BJP on Sunday.
“In election season, leaders come and go. Bhupen Borah ji has made his decisions, and it was time for Congress to move on and focus on the polls ahead,” said Sathe.
Priyanka’s next visit to the poll-bound state will come soon as the screening of the candidates gathers pace, per sources.
The Congress faces an uphill task in Assam, where the party could win just 29 seats against the BJP’s 60 seats in the 2021 assembly elections. The Congress plans to contest around 100 seats this time.
However, the Grand Old Party is banking on the two-term anti-incumbency of the state government, besides the legacy of the three-term former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, whose son Gaurav Gogoi was made the state unit chief last year to steer the party.
Though Gogoi is getting the projection as the face of the party, given Priyanka backed him during her visit, the Lok Sabha MP himself has been flagging the concept of collective leadership to avoid any undesired publicity.
