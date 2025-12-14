'Will Oust PM Modi, Amit Shah; Action Will Be Taken Against EC Retrospectively': Rahul Gandhi
Speaking at the 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally, Gandhi also attacked RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over his controversial statement in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST|
Updated : December 14, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged 'vote theft' in elections. The Congress leader also attacked the Election Commission of India for “working at the behest of the BJP”.
Gandhi was speaking at the Congress' 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod'(Vote thieves, quit the throne) at the Ramlila Maidan here in the national capital. Top party leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra besides others spoke at the rally.
At the outset, Gandhi attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Mohan Bhagwat over his statement in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
“Mohan Bhagwat has said that the world does not look at truth, but power. The one who has power is being recognised. This is Bhagwat's mindset and RSS ideology, which is against truth. Our ideology is for truth,” Gandhi said.
Attacking the BJP and the Election Commission of India over the alleged vote theft in elections, Gandhi questioned the transfer of Rs 10,000 each to as many as 75 lakh women in Bihar ahead of the recently concluded Bihar assembly polls in which the NDA recorded a sweeping victory.
“Rs 10000 were given to voters at time of election, their CEC Gyanesh Kumar and election commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi are colluding with BJP. You can give them as much immunity as you can,” he said.
Gandhi said that the PM Modi led government had even changed laws to give impunity to the central poll panel. “Don't forget, you are the EC of the country not the PM, once we return to power, we will change the law and take action against you retrospectively, you are siding with falsehood,”Gandhi said.
Citing the example of Haryana, Gandhi said that a Brazilian woman figured 22 times in the state voter list while there was duplication of voters in lakhs in the EC's electoral rolls.
“I did a press conference and asked the EC how A Brazilian woman was in Indian voter list and why there was duplication of voters, but there was no reply. In parliament, Amit Shah's hands were trembling while giving a clean chit to the EC,” he said.
The Leader of the Opposition said that vote theft was not just about elections, but an “assault on B R Ambedkar's constitution, which guarantees one vote to one person”.
The Congress leader said that there was a “battle between truth and falsehood going on in the country”. “Our ideology is the ideology of Hindustan and Hinduism. This is a battle between truth and falsehood. I tell you from this stage that we will dethrone PM Modi and Amit Shah with the truth as they are indulging in vote theft.” he said.
