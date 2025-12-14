ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Oust PM Modi, Amit Shah; Action Will Be Taken Against EC Retrospectively': Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrive to pay homage to the martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack in the Parliament premises in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged 'vote theft' in elections. The Congress leader also attacked the Election Commission of India for “working at the behest of the BJP”. Gandhi was speaking at the Congress' 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod'(Vote thieves, quit the throne) at the Ramlila Maidan here in the national capital. Top party leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra besides others spoke at the rally. At the outset, Gandhi attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Mohan Bhagwat over his statement in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. “Mohan Bhagwat has said that the world does not look at truth, but power. The one who has power is being recognised. This is Bhagwat's mindset and RSS ideology, which is against truth. Our ideology is for truth,” Gandhi said. Attacking the BJP and the Election Commission of India over the alleged vote theft in elections, Gandhi questioned the transfer of Rs 10,000 each to as many as 75 lakh women in Bihar ahead of the recently concluded Bihar assembly polls in which the NDA recorded a sweeping victory.