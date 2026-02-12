ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Not Hear Plea Against Fugitive Tag If Vijay Mallya Does Not Return To India, Warns HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday reiterated its stand that it would not consider the petition filed by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, challenging the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act, until he returns to India. A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad said Mallya will have to first clarify whether or not he will return to India.

"You (Mallya) have to come back...if you cannot come back, then we cannot hear this plea," the HC said.

Mallya, based in the UK since 2016, has filed two petitions in the HC - one challenging an order declaring him a fugitive economic offender and the other questioning the constitutional validity of the 2018 Act. The 70-year-old liquor baron is facing multiple cases in India on fraud and money laundering charges. The bench, while posting the plea for further hearing on February 18, said it was giving another opportunity to Mallya to clarify if he was ready to return to India.

"We may have to record that you are avoiding the process of the court. You cannot take benefit of the proceedings. In all fairness to you, we are not dismissing the petition but giving you another opportunity," the court said.

The court had, on the last hearing in December 2025, made its stand clear that it would hear the petition only if Mallya returns to India and had asked his counsel to clarify the same. On Thursday, the bench said the businessman has to file an affidavit clearly stating whether he will return to India or not.