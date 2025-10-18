ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Nitish Kumar Take Oath Of Office For Tenth Time As Bihar Chief Minister?

By Ranjit Kumar

Patna: As the nomination filing for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ended on Friday evening, electioneering by political parties and candidates has reached its peak. From villages to cities, the sound of election trumpets is deafening. While only time will tell who will emerge victorious, the question of who will become the next Bihar Chief Minister remains central among both the public and party workers.

Notably, neither the Mahagathbandhan (also known as the INDIA bloc), nor the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), nor even the new entrant Jan Suraaj party has announced its Chief Ministerial candidate. Just as the election results remain uncertain, so does the identity of the next Chief Minister.

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav is being projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate only by his own party, while their alliance partners remain silent on the matter. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar is the NDA’s most prominent candidate, yet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not officially declared him as their Chief Ministerial candidate. This is not unusual, as nothing is ever straightforward in politics. This is a deliberate political strategy, keeping decisions pending until the final moment.

But will Nitish Kumar take the oath of office for the tenth time as Chief Minister?

Janata Dal United (JDU) members have launched the slogan, “do hazar pachis, phir se Nitish” (2025, Nitish again). However, recent statements by NDA partners, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who have refrained from officially naming Nitish Kumar as the CM candidate, have intensified uncertainty about his appointment. It remains unclear whether he will retain the position, although Amit Shah stated that the assembly elections will be fought under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Senior journalist Arun Pandey notes that in politics, two plus two does not always equal four. Decisions are based on changing circumstances. Although the NDA is contesting the elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, his health is a significant factor. After the results, Nitish Kumar will need to decide whether to play the next innings. Additionally, much depends on the position of the allies.

Responding to questions on the Chief Minister issue, Amit Shah said, “I don’t decide the Chief Minister. Who am I to appoint someone as Chief Minister? This alliance comprises many parties. After the elections, all parties will meet, and legislative party leaders will choose their leader. The legislative party will decide who will be the Chief Minister.”