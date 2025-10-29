ETV Bharat / bharat

Will New Strain In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

By Bodhisattwa Maity

New Delhi: A new research paper, published on October 24, 2025, in the European Journal of Human Genetics by J J Sequeira, Swathy Krishna M, George van Driem, M S Mustak and Ranajit Das, may have widened the scope of research into South Asia’s population history.

The paper, called Novel 4400-year-old ancestral component in a tribe speaking a Dravidian language, not only indicates a sixth "ancestral population", ie., one more group of ancient settlers who arrived from outside and settled in the subcontinent, eventually contributing to the genetic makeup of South Asia's population — but also throws open the door for the discovery of many more such groups of ancient migrants, whose traces would likely be found in small, relatively isolated groups existing today.

The researchers have identified this sixth ancestral component in a small, vulnerable tribe called the Koragas, who are found mainly in the coastal belt along Karnataka and Kerala. The researchers have named this Proto-Dravidian ancestry, a group that appears to have arrived around the time of the Indus Valley Civilisation (IVC).

Genetic studies over the past two decades had so far identified the five ancestral populations — the Ancient Ancestral South Indians (AASI) who migrated from Africa some 60-70,000 years ago, whose traces are found in some isolated Andaman tribes; the Neolithic Iranian (Zagros) agriculturists who arrived around 7-8,000 years ago when the IVC was already thriving, and mingled with them; the Steppe Pastoralists from the Central Eurasian steppes who were related to the IVC population and also mixed with them upon arrival some 3-4,000 years ago, to give rise to what is called the Ancestral North Indian (ANI) population; the Ancestral Austro-Asiatic (AAA) from Southeast Asia whose traces are found in Central Indian tribes; and the Ancestral Tibeto-Burman (ATB) from East and Southeast Asia, whose traces are found in the populations of the Himalayan foothills, particularly in the Northeast.

The genetic research into the Koraga tribe was prompted by the widespread prevalence of specific genetic disorders in the population. It not only revealed a high prevalence of endogamy within the semi-isolated tribe that led to the prevalence of those genetic disorders, but, because of the endogamy and isolation, also left traces of what the paper calls the Proto-Dravidian signature.

Ranajit Das, an associate professor at Yenepoya University in Mangaluru, one of the contributing authors of the paper, said: "Our statistical modelling indicates that the ancestry contributing to Dravidian-speaking groups cannot be fully explained by the Neolithic Iranian Zagros farmer source alone."

"A distinct 'Proto-Dravidian' or Koraga-like ancestry fits the data better, when modelling Dravidian populations. This suggests that our population — ancestral to Dravidian — wasn't simply a downstream branch of the Zagros farmers, but a parallel and regionally-differentiated lineage that was present on the Iranian plateau–Indus Valley periphery, and arrived later and contributed to the Harappan cultural sphere. We therefore treat 'Proto-Dravidian' as a parallel, sister/neighbour ancestry to the Zagros farmer, a difference that persisted into the Chalcolithic/Harappan era, rather than being a later offshoot of it."

Das differentiated the modern Dravidians from the Proto-Dravidians as follows: "Proto-Dravidian are a specific ancestral component (Koraga-like) who we infer existed in the area between Iran and IVC around 4,400 years ago. They were associated with the early Dravidian-speaking populations, but weren't the same as the AASI, whose genetic traces are most significantly found in the Andamanese."