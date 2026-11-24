ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Look Into It:' Union Culture Secretary On Appeal To Save Gandhi-Linked Heritage Building Of PMCH

New Delhi: Days after the Gandhi Sanghralaya in Patna wrote to the culture ministry seeking immediate intervention to save a nearly 120-year-old historic hospital building of the PMCH, visited by Mahatma Gandhi in May 1947, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal has said that he will "look into the matter".

He said this in response to a query during a media interaction held on Sunday evening at the historic Purana Qila here, shortly before the closing of the three-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, which was hosted by India.

The appeal from Gandhi Sanghralaya, located adjacent to the famous Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where Bapu used to hold prayer meetings during his visits to the city, joined a chorus of pleas issued recently by heritage body INTACH, the alumni association of the over 101-year-old Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), and various other Gandhians, scholars and heritage lovers to spare the demolition of the remnant iconic frontal portion of the old Bankipore General Hospital building.

The November 19 letter was written to the Union culture secretary, and it was sent to him a day ahead of the inauguration of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, which was hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs from November 20-22, and brought together scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives to explore the "shared civilisational heritage of SCO countries".

One of the sessions also focussed on many historical encounters that have shaped the region's artistic and architectural landscape. Asked about the letter from 87-year-old Razi Ahmad, a noted Gandhian and long-serving secretary of the Sanghralaya set up in 1967, which highlighted the historic and architectural value of the building linked with Bapu and the freedom struggle, and appealed to save the remaining portion of the iconic old Bankipore General Hospital building, Aggarwal said, "I will look into it, I have not got into the details, but I will look into it."

The historic structure is facing an imminent threat of demolition on the PMCH campus, due to an ongoing redevelopment project. The three-page letter also comes amid the annual World Heritage Week observed from November 19-25 in India and abroad.

The Forum on Sunday adopted the 'Indraprastha Communique' -- an outcome document, which calls for protection of cultural heritage, including from illicit trafficking, and "respecting every civilisation as an equal voice".

Union Culture Secretary Aggarwal read out the Communique at the closing session, following which delegates were taken to the Red Fort, where they visited a museum housed in a British-era building of the 1860s, which tells the story of the iconic fort complex built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

Following this, they were treated to a light and sound show -- 'Jai Hind' -- which tells the story of the fall of the Mughal Empire, rise of the British Raj in India, the 1857 Mutiny and the subsequent journey of India's freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi and other nationalist leaders.