'Will Look Into It:' Union Culture Secretary On Appeal To Save Gandhi-Linked Heritage Building Of PMCH
The historic structure is facing an imminent threat of demolition on the PMCH campus due to an ongoing redevelopment project.
By PTI
Published : November 24, 2026 at 12:09 AM IST
New Delhi: Days after the Gandhi Sanghralaya in Patna wrote to the culture ministry seeking immediate intervention to save a nearly 120-year-old historic hospital building of the PMCH, visited by Mahatma Gandhi in May 1947, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal has said that he will "look into the matter".
He said this in response to a query during a media interaction held on Sunday evening at the historic Purana Qila here, shortly before the closing of the three-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, which was hosted by India.
The appeal from Gandhi Sanghralaya, located adjacent to the famous Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where Bapu used to hold prayer meetings during his visits to the city, joined a chorus of pleas issued recently by heritage body INTACH, the alumni association of the over 101-year-old Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), and various other Gandhians, scholars and heritage lovers to spare the demolition of the remnant iconic frontal portion of the old Bankipore General Hospital building.
The November 19 letter was written to the Union culture secretary, and it was sent to him a day ahead of the inauguration of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, which was hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs from November 20-22, and brought together scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives to explore the "shared civilisational heritage of SCO countries".
One of the sessions also focussed on many historical encounters that have shaped the region's artistic and architectural landscape. Asked about the letter from 87-year-old Razi Ahmad, a noted Gandhian and long-serving secretary of the Sanghralaya set up in 1967, which highlighted the historic and architectural value of the building linked with Bapu and the freedom struggle, and appealed to save the remaining portion of the iconic old Bankipore General Hospital building, Aggarwal said, "I will look into it, I have not got into the details, but I will look into it."
The historic structure is facing an imminent threat of demolition on the PMCH campus, due to an ongoing redevelopment project. The three-page letter also comes amid the annual World Heritage Week observed from November 19-25 in India and abroad.
The Forum on Sunday adopted the 'Indraprastha Communique' -- an outcome document, which calls for protection of cultural heritage, including from illicit trafficking, and "respecting every civilisation as an equal voice".
Union Culture Secretary Aggarwal read out the Communique at the closing session, following which delegates were taken to the Red Fort, where they visited a museum housed in a British-era building of the 1860s, which tells the story of the iconic fort complex built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.
Following this, they were treated to a light and sound show -- 'Jai Hind' -- which tells the story of the fall of the Mughal Empire, rise of the British Raj in India, the 1857 Mutiny and the subsequent journey of India's freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi and other nationalist leaders.
Gandhi and Sardar Patel's images were also projected on a Mughal-era monument at the open-air show venue, along with images of India celebrating Independence on August 15, 1947.
Weeks before Independence, Calcutta (now Kolkata) and its surrounding areas were engulfed by communal riots, including the infamous Noakhali riots. Gandhiji visited that city and the riot-affected areas and its surroundings on May 14, 1947, and addressed prayer meetings, the letter says.
"On May 15, 1947, he reached Patna from Calcutta and addressed a prayer meeting in the city. On that day, Manu Gandhi (his grand-niece) was taken to the hospital at the PMCH for her appendicitis surgery, where she spent over a week’s time recuperating after the operation; Gandhiji remained with her during the surgery in the operation theatre," it says.
Bapu has himself written about this operation in his diary, and the PMCH, too, mentions this historic event on its official website. "We are marching towards our aim of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat', but can we make a developed India or a smart city by destroying the heritage building associated with Bapu in Bihar, his 'karmabhomi'," the secretary of the Sanghralaya lamented in his letter.
The old hospital's medicine wards -- the historic Hathwa Ward and Guzri Ward housed in its north and south wings, and till recently flanked the frontal structure of the general hospital building -- have been demolished in the past two months.
A few days ago, the old staircase lobby between the two heritage wings, which also had a vintage but defunct British-era lift, was razed, as was the bridge structure that connected the wing span with the hospital's frontal structure.
The frontal structure is an architecturally striking building and is endowed with graceful two-storey Doric columns on its eastern and southern faces. Earlier, it housed the office of the medical superintendent of the institution.
"Most of the old buildings of the PMCH have already been demolished, as the entire campus is being renovated. Therefore, we earnestly request to initiate suitable steps to protect this portion of the present building (the remnant of the old Bankipore General Hospital building) from demolition," it adds. The medical college had evolved out of the Temple Medical School, set up in 1874 in Patna, when Bihar was part of the then Bengal Presidency.
Read more