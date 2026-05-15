'Will Lock Down Liquor Stores In Kashmir': BJP Rallies Outside CM Residence Demanding Alcohol Ban
BJP protests outside Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's residence in Srinagar, demanding alcohol ban in Kashmir. It also condemned government support for liquor sales.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took out a march and protested outside the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, demanding a ban on alcohol across the Muslim-majority region.
On Friday morning, BJP leaders and workers marched towards Gupkar Road, where the residence of Abdullah is located. Chanting slogans ‘Sharab noshi band karo (Stop sale of alcohol)' and ‘Omar Sarkar Hi Hi (Down with Omar government)’, they accused the government of justifying and supporting the sale of liquor in the region.
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Kashmir is against all kinds of intoxicants. The National Conference government wants to drown the local youth in liquor. They are supporting liquor,” said BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur during the protest.
Police swung into action and removed them from staging the protest on the high-security Gupkar Road, which houses protected persons.
Describing the Muslim majority Kashmir as a land of Sufis and saints, he said the BJP would not allow liquor stores to open on this land.
“If the Omar Abdullah government does not take note of it, we will continue our protest. The BJP will lock down the liquor stores. This is a warning for the party which is supporting liquor for revenue,” Thakur added.
The protest follows amid the raging debate and blame game between the NC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over allowing alcohol in the union territory. The government has resisted the prohibition, as they see it can incur revenue loss to the union territory.
Jammu and Kashmir has seen a surge in the generation of revenue from alcohol sales, with Muslim-majority Kashmir contributing Rs 18,448.50 lakh out of the total Rs 2,152 crores in the last two years. This has prompted growing calls from religious and civil society groups to ban alcohol.
BJP leader Manzoor Bhat warned that the party would go on a hunger strike outside the chief minister's residence if the ban on alcohol is not imposed.
He accused the chief minister of not supporting and participating in the 100-day anti-drug campaign (Nasha Mukt Abiyan) in the union territory launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
“People have given a strong mandate to Omar Abdullah. He should not see it as a mistake of the PDP or NC, but should ban alcohol because our youth are becoming addicted to it. Our mothers are watching their young sons die due to addiction,” Bhat said, adding that no religion supports alcohol consumption.
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