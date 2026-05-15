ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Lock Down Liquor Stores In Kashmir': BJP Rallies Outside CM Residence Demanding Alcohol Ban

Police and security personnel try to stop BJP leaders and workers as they stage a protest over the demand to ban liquor, in Srinagar on Friday (May 15, 2026) ( ANI )

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took out a march and protested outside the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, demanding a ban on alcohol across the Muslim-majority region.

On Friday morning, BJP leaders and workers marched towards Gupkar Road, where the residence of Abdullah is located. Chanting slogans ‘Sharab noshi band karo (Stop sale of alcohol)' and ‘Omar Sarkar Hi Hi (Down with Omar government)’, they accused the government of justifying and supporting the sale of liquor in the region.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Kashmir is against all kinds of intoxicants. The National Conference government wants to drown the local youth in liquor. They are supporting liquor,” said BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur during the protest.

Police swung into action and removed them from staging the protest on the high-security Gupkar Road, which houses protected persons.

Police and security personnel try to stop BJP leaders and workers as they stage a protest over the demand to ban liquor, in Srinagar on Friday (May 15, 2026) (Special arrangement)

Describing the Muslim majority Kashmir as a land of Sufis and saints, he said the BJP would not allow liquor stores to open on this land.