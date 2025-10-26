ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Left Front Be Able To Find Back Winning Ways In 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls?

Kolkata: It has been 14 years since the Left Front was blown away in a political upheaval in West Bengal. Ever since then, the decline in its fortunes in the state that was once its citadel has been consistent and it hit rock bottom in 2021 assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls failing to win even a single seat.

With the assembly elections due to be held next year, the question doing the rounds is whether the Left Front will be able to find back its winning ways or whether it has become a thing of the past in West Bengal. The forthcoming assembly polls in the state will literally be its litmus test.

File photo of Left front Rally in Kolkata (ETV Bharat)

There are speculations that the Front might go all alone in the battle and if this happens, the state will witness a four-way battle with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress being the other key contenders.

When the Left Front was ousted from power in 2011, it had 62 seats. In the assembly elections five years later, they no longer fought alone and instead joined forces with the Congress to fight against the TMC winning just 32 of the 294 seats.

In 2021, the Left continued its alliance with the Congress which was also joined by the Indian Secular Front (ISF). Both the Left and the Congress failed to win any seat with the ISF winning one.

The state has seen the BJP gaining strength since 2014. It became the main opposition party in 2021 but saw a decline in its fortune in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll when it managed to win just 19 of the 42 seats.

The TMC has repeatedly claimed that the BJP's situation will worsen in the forthcoming assembly polls and it will no longer remain the main opposition party.

If this comes true, will it mean a gain for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) under Mohammed Salim and will the CPI(M) be able to snatch back its lost support base in the state.

Observers say that the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc experiment that came up ahead of the last Lok Sabha polls does not hold for Bengal where its three constituents of the Congress, TMC and Left have high stakes and are pitted against each other.

It is being felt within the Congress that there will be no alliance with anyone this time around and the party will go alone just like in Delhi earlier this year.

Sources say that preparations have already started on this front since Subhankar Sarkar took over from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the Pradesh Congress Committee President.

Subhankar Sarkar has stated, "Our main goal now is to strengthen the hands of the Congress in West Bengal under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress national leadership has given this instruction. When the elections are held, we will proceed as per the decision taken by Delhi."

The Congress has not taken an official position yet. Sources say that such an alliance is only possible if the party high command decides in favour of it.

This has left the Left Front in uncertainty. The Left leadership understands that flexibility is the key with regards to seat sharing amongst its constituents if the anti TMC and anti BJP forces are to be united.