Will Left Front Be Able To Find Back Winning Ways In 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls?
The Front's political fortunes have been on a consistent decline in the last 14 years
Published : October 26, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST
Kolkata: It has been 14 years since the Left Front was blown away in a political upheaval in West Bengal. Ever since then, the decline in its fortunes in the state that was once its citadel has been consistent and it hit rock bottom in 2021 assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls failing to win even a single seat.
With the assembly elections due to be held next year, the question doing the rounds is whether the Left Front will be able to find back its winning ways or whether it has become a thing of the past in West Bengal. The forthcoming assembly polls in the state will literally be its litmus test.
There are speculations that the Front might go all alone in the battle and if this happens, the state will witness a four-way battle with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress being the other key contenders.
When the Left Front was ousted from power in 2011, it had 62 seats. In the assembly elections five years later, they no longer fought alone and instead joined forces with the Congress to fight against the TMC winning just 32 of the 294 seats.
In 2021, the Left continued its alliance with the Congress which was also joined by the Indian Secular Front (ISF). Both the Left and the Congress failed to win any seat with the ISF winning one.
The state has seen the BJP gaining strength since 2014. It became the main opposition party in 2021 but saw a decline in its fortune in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll when it managed to win just 19 of the 42 seats.
The TMC has repeatedly claimed that the BJP's situation will worsen in the forthcoming assembly polls and it will no longer remain the main opposition party.
If this comes true, will it mean a gain for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) under Mohammed Salim and will the CPI(M) be able to snatch back its lost support base in the state.
Observers say that the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc experiment that came up ahead of the last Lok Sabha polls does not hold for Bengal where its three constituents of the Congress, TMC and Left have high stakes and are pitted against each other.
It is being felt within the Congress that there will be no alliance with anyone this time around and the party will go alone just like in Delhi earlier this year.
Sources say that preparations have already started on this front since Subhankar Sarkar took over from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the Pradesh Congress Committee President.
Subhankar Sarkar has stated, "Our main goal now is to strengthen the hands of the Congress in West Bengal under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress national leadership has given this instruction. When the elections are held, we will proceed as per the decision taken by Delhi."
The Congress has not taken an official position yet. Sources say that such an alliance is only possible if the party high command decides in favour of it.
This has left the Left Front in uncertainty. The Left leadership understands that flexibility is the key with regards to seat sharing amongst its constituents if the anti TMC and anti BJP forces are to be united.
Left Front Chairman Biman Bose has asked the partners for a list of the constituencies they want to contest while being flexible. There has been no response as yet.
As a result, it is difficult for the Left Front to be sure that the seat-sharing complications can be avoided if the Congress or any other party is taken into the alliance. Therefore, while the TMC and the BJP go around making confident claims of victory, the confidence among the Left parties is missing as of now.
The various partners of the Left Front claim that in the current political situation, the main goal is to unite the anti-TMC and anti-BJP. Therefore, it is likely that Naushad Siddiqui's ISF and CPI(ML) Liberation might also go with it. This can be gauged from the wide discussion held on this issue a few months ago.
With the preparations for a special intensive survey (SIR) underway in Bengal, the Left Front has called for identifying booth-level agents (BLA) across the districts so that the general voters along with the party workers and supporters do not face any problems during the exercise.
A call has been given for a demonstration outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 29, where a memorandum will be submitted by 10 left parties demanding an accurate voter list prepared with transparency. A message will be given to the ordinary people not to fear and panic in the name of SIR.
Observers say that if the Congress was inclined towards having an alliance with the Left it would have joined the proposed demonstration to convey a joint message to the voters.
A member of CPI(M)’s West Bengal state committee disclosed, “Adhir wants an alliance between the Congress and the Left in Bengal, but Subhankar Babu does not want it. He says that the leaders of Delhi have said that they should go alone. If that happens, then the Left Front will also have to go alone. We want to unite not only the Left Front but all the anti-BJP and anti-TMC forces. We have been told to take the ISF along."
On being pointed out that the TMC and the BJP are likely to gain in a four-cornered contest, the CPI(M) leader said, "Let's see what happens in the Bihar elections. It is only then that things will be clearer."
However, the cadres of both these forces want their parties to revive and for that they will have to go alone.
The Congress leaders are aware of a missing organizational structure. “We have nothing to lose and it is better to increase our support base,” pointed out a Congress leader.
A month ago, Congress leader KC Venugopal had talked about the party’s ‘Ekla Chalo’ policy.
The CPI(M)’s state secretary, Mohammed Salim, had observed, "There is nothing wrong with this demand. Let them increase their strength in their own way."
As of now, the Left seems to be keeping its doors open for the Congress for a possible alliance.
CPI's State Council leader Prabir Dev said that let the various parties come together as an anti-TMC and anti-BJP force. “If the Congress does not come this time, then it is entirely their business. We will move towards greater Left unity," he said.
The leaders of the CPI(ML) Liberation are also seeking greater Left unity in the state. Their thrust during a proposed state conference in Naihati next month is likely to be on the revival of the Left in Bengal.
Party leader Partha Ghosh said, "We want the revival of the Left in Bengal. Similarly, we want the Congress as a democratic force opposing the Trinamool and the BJP."
There is also the issue of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) opposed to being a part of any alliance where the Congress and the other Left parties are together. The party’s State Secretary, Chandidas Bhattacharya has stated, "We cannot go against the declared policy of the party. How can we walk together with the Congress which the Left has fought against?”
There is also the issue of the trust deficit between the CPI(M) and the SUCI despite the fact that Mohammad Salim and Chandidas Bhattacharya have been seen together in various meetings and processions in Kolkata in the last few months against imperialism and communalism.
