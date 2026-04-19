ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Implement Women's Reservation, No Power Can Stop Us: Rajnath

Vasudevanallur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed the Congress and DMK over the defeat of the amendment bill regarding the Women's Reservation Act in Parliament but said the government was determined to implement it and that "no power in the world can stop us," from doing so.

Addressing a poll rally in support of BJP candidate from Vasudevanallur, Ananthan Ayyasamy here in Tenkasi district for the April 23 Assembly polls, he lashed out at the ruling DMK over corruption and urged people to "give it a farewell" in the hustings.

"Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought a bill in Parliament to ensure 33 per cent reservation for our mothers and sisters in Parliament, assemblies and councils. The DMK, Congress, TMC and Communist parties did not allow it to be passed. Still, I would like to assure, on the basis of the PM's resolve, that we will certainly give 33 per cent reservation for women and no power in the world can stop us," the senior BJP leader said.

In a major setback to the BJP-led Central government, a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures from 2029, along with increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, was defeated on Friday.

Lashing out at the DMK over corruption, Singh said some Tamil Nadu ministers were under the radar of central probe agencies such as the ED and the "TASMAC scam" was an example of how "deep-rooted" corruption was in the state.

"The DMK government is playing with the lives of poor people. Corruption allegations have become a pattern in the DMK government. The time has come to raise your voice against this corruption and give farewell to the ruling dispensation," he said, while batting for the AIADMK-led NDA in the state.

Further, the people of Tamil Nadu were known for their faith and anyone trying to mock Sanatan Dharma "will fall before the eyes of the people." Touching upon the Thirupprankundram lamp lighting row, he charged that despite a court order, the DMK government did not allow devotees to light a lamp atop a pillar (Deepathoon) there.