Will Hunt Down Culprits of Delhi Blast Even From Depths Of 'Patal': Shah

The home minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eliminating terrorism from its roots is the collective commitment of the government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana CM Nayab Saini during the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting, in Faridabad, Monday (PTI)
By PTI

Published : November 18, 2025 at 8:21 AM IST

2 Min Read
Faridabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday vowed to track down those responsible for the Delhi blast and asserted that the culprits would be found even from the depths of 'Patal' (netherworld) and face the strictest possible punishment.

Addressing the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) here, Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eliminating terrorism from its roots is the collective commitment of the government.

He said in line with the track record of the Modi government so far, the culprits of the Delhi bomb blast will be traced even from 'Patal', brought before the country's judicial system, and given the strictest possible punishment.

At the start of the meeting, tributes were paid and a two-minute silence was observed in memory of those killed in the car bomb blast near Red Fort and the explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir.

The home minister, according to Modi's vision, strong states create a strong nation, and zonal councils play a very important role in translating this into reality on the ground.

"Zonal Councils are extremely important for dialogue, cooperation, coordination, and 'policy synergy'. Many types of problems have been resolved through these councils," he said.

Shah said even now there are several issues, such as delays in ensuring speedy justice in crimes against women and children, malnutrition, and stunting, that the country needs to be freed from.

Stressing the need for speedy investigation in cases of sexual offences and rape under the POCSO Act, the home minister said that no civilised society can tolerate heinous crimes against women and children.

He said the safety of women and children is the government's top priority, and for this, the number of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) should be increased.

