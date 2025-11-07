‘Will Hold Admin Accountable For ‘Oppressive Tendencies’, Says Newly Elected JNUSU President Aditi Mishra
The JNUSU president said that her priority is to strengthen JNU towards "dignity, accessibility, and affordable education."
Published : November 7, 2025 at 7:36 AM IST
New Delhi: As the results of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections were declared on Thursday, the Left Unity retained its stronghold, scoring a clean sweep by winning all four central panel posts.
Aditi Mishra from AISA, contesting as the United Left's presidential candidate, defeated RSS-backed ABVP's Vikas Patel by a margin of 449 votes, polling 1,937 votes against Patel's 1,488. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the newly elected JNUSU president said that the student union will hold the administration accountable for its "oppressive tendencies" and will fight to protect students' rights.
She made it clear that her priority is to strengthen JNU towards "dignity, accessibility, and affordable education."
The JNUSU president added that the administration’s intervention in the problems faced by the university's science students. “They are facing a severe shortage of lab and research facilities. Students coming to a premier university like JNU expect excellent research and education, but the infrastructure here is in abysmal condition. Fans are falling in some places, and ceilings are collapsing in others,” she said.
Aditi Mishra further said that she would first meet the Vice Chancellor and demand answers regarding the surveillance system installed in the library. “The previous union was promised that no such system would be installed without a committee. Now, we need to find out whether that committee was formed and, if so, who its members are,” she added.
Responding to a question on her win over the ABVP candidate, she said it was a battle of ideologies, not individuals. “The beauty of JNU politics is that it is a clash of ideas, not personal animosities. We had faith in the understanding and wisdom of the JNU student community and were confident that the students would reject the politics of "hate and violence," she said.
Aditi Mishra concluded by saying, "We will all create a better, safer, and equal opportunity environment at JNU, where every student can study with dignity and freedom." Mishra, who hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is a PhD scholar at the Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory, School of International Studies (SIS). Her research focuses on "Gendered violence and the ways women of Uttar Pradesh have been mounting resistance since 2012."
This year, around 9,043 students were eligible to vote. The polls recorded a 67 per cent turnout, slightly lower than the previous election's 70 per cent. The campus saw vibrant participation with students queuing up outside hostels and schools amid chants, drumbeats, and campaign songs.
