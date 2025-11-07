ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Will Hold Admin Accountable For ‘Oppressive Tendencies’, Says Newly Elected JNUSU President Aditi Mishra

New Delhi: As the results of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections were declared on Thursday, the Left Unity retained its stronghold, scoring a clean sweep by winning all four central panel posts.

Aditi Mishra from AISA, contesting as the United Left's presidential candidate, defeated RSS-backed ABVP's Vikas Patel by a margin of 449 votes, polling 1,937 votes against Patel's 1,488. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the newly elected JNUSU president said that the student union will hold the administration accountable for its "oppressive tendencies" and will fight to protect students' rights.

She made it clear that her priority is to strengthen JNU towards "dignity, accessibility, and affordable education."

The JNUSU president added that the administration’s intervention in the problems faced by the university's science students. “They are facing a severe shortage of lab and research facilities. Students coming to a premier university like JNU expect excellent research and education, but the infrastructure here is in abysmal condition. Fans are falling in some places, and ceilings are collapsing in others,” she said.