Will He... Won't He... Speculation Swirls As Nitish Resumes Statewide Yatra; Makes No Mention Of Quitting As CM

Nitish Kumar after inaugurating administrative and residential buildings at Madhepura Police Line as part of his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra on Tuesday
By Dev Raj
Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Patna: Not once did Nitish Kumar mention his previously-announced resolve to leave to leave the Chief Ministership of Bihar, as he resumed his Samriddhi Yatra (Prosperity Tour) from Supaul and Madhepura on Tuesday. It made the political circles buzz about the motive of the yatra: Was it him flexing muscles, or an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mollify the people of Bihar? Or was something else brewing.
The current leg of the yatra will continue till March 14 during which he will cover 10 districts – Supaul, Madhepura, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai and Sheikhpura – in the Kosi, Seemanchal and Munger regions.
Nitish had filed nomination papers for the election to the Upper House of the Parliament on March 5, much to the agony of leaders and workers of his Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). The five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, for which election is going to be held on March 16, are becoming vacant on April 9. The date also indicates the deadline for him as the chief minister.
His 50-year-old son Nishant Kumar has been inducted to the party and is being primed to take over its reins in the coming days. He is also be expected to be made an MLC, followed by induction in the new government as a deputy chief minister, though a large section of the JD(U) is demanding that he should be made the chief minister.
Keeping Observers Guessing
The yatra amid the imminent political changes and apparently weakening health of Nitish has raised concerns and speculations among leaders across the political spectrum.
On the face of it, those from the JD(U), of which Nitish happens to be the national president, asserted that he was just completing his unfinished business. “The programme and dates of Nitish ji’s yatra were fixed beforehand. He is simply going to complete the tour. It was halted due to the budget session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He is a leader who never leaves anything incomplete,” JD(U) general secretary Navin Kumar Arya told ETV Bharat.
However, several JD(U) leaders, not happy with Nitish’s decision, and wondering whether he was rushed into it by the BJP, asserted that the yatra would be an eye-opener for those who believed that he has been written off. “See the large number of people and women attending the yatra to see and listen to Nitish. It will serve as a reminder to people who are thinking that Bihar does not need him anymore. People are weeping and wanting him to stay chief minister longer. Let us see what happens,” a senior JD(U) leader said.
Sources in the JD(U) said that Nishant could join Nitish in the yatra at some point of time in the coming days and the latter could present him to the people as the heir to his legacy of socialism and inclusive development.
Samriddhi Yatra
Nitish launched the Samriddhi Yatra on January 16 from Bettiah in West Champaran. Its first phase continued till January 29 during which he covered a dozen districts in north Bihar. Considered a thanksgiving tour after the massive mandate in the Assembly elections held in November 2025, it also focuses on implementation of development and welfare schemes, and also meant to reassure the people that development works would continue in the state.
There is also a murmur in various parties about Nitish focusing on consolidating his vote bank, which primarily includes the Kurmi and Kushwaha (Koeri) castes, which figure in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and constitute 2.88 per cent and 4.21 per cent of Bihar’s population; Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs) which are 36.01 per cent of the population, and a fair section of the General Castes, which swing between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JD(U), Congress and other parties.
Nitish has also cultivated women as his die-hard vote bank through various welfare schemes, including the Jeevika rural livelihoods project, prohibition, and Rs 10,000 to over 1.4 crore of them to start some vocation.
The latest phase of the yatra could be an attempt to ready or handover this huge vote bank to son Nishant as he rises in the party and becomes a part of the new government that would be formed after the exit of Nitish.
RJD Reacts
The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) asserted that the yatra was a move by the BJP to calm down the people angry over the way he (Nitish) has been treated. “There is consternation among the people about Nitish being forcibly removed by the BJP and its caucus. The yatra is to give a message to them that he is still the top leader in the state and is taking his own decision. The saffron party and the caucus of leaders are moving him as a part of their plan. Their operation to remove him was going on from a long time and is about to succeed,” RJD state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile, Nitish inaugurated and also laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 570 crore in Supaul and Rs 301 crore in Madhepura. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, and several other leaders were present with him.
The CM showed flashes of his previous self while addressing public meetings at Supaul and Madhepura. He lambasted the RJD for not doing anything in its 15-year rule, and said: “They did not do anything. Just see how much work we did and how much we are doing. These will lead to complete development of Bihar. We are getting the Centre’s full assistance in this. The state will progress further.”
However, Nitish did not mention his going to the Rajya Sabha or quitting the CM's post even once at the two places where he addressed public meetings. This has caused some worry in the BJP, which is gearing up to have its first CM in the state.
“What kind of political message is he (Nitish) trying to give? Is it a part of strategy, or is there something else? Is it a way to convey to the people that he will keep guiding the state? He could have chosen to speak about his decision to go to the Rajya Sabha, but chose not to do so. Let us see if he talks about it during his yatra in other districts,” a senior BJP leader said.
Nitish led the NDA back to power in the November 2025 Assembly elections, when the alliance clinched 202 seats in 243-member Assembly, with BJP winning 89, JD(U) 85, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, HAMS five and RLM four. The Opposition managed 41 seats in total.
