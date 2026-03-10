ETV Bharat / bharat

Will He... Won't He... Speculation Swirls As Nitish Resumes Statewide Yatra; Makes No Mention Of Quitting As CM

Patna: Not once did Nitish Kumar mention his previously-announced resolve to leave to leave the Chief Ministership of Bihar, as he resumed his Samriddhi Yatra (Prosperity Tour) from Supaul and Madhepura on Tuesday. It made the political circles buzz about the motive of the yatra: Was it him flexing muscles, or an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mollify the people of Bihar? Or was something else brewing.

The current leg of the yatra will continue till March 14 during which he will cover 10 districts – Supaul, Madhepura, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai and Sheikhpura – in the Kosi, Seemanchal and Munger regions.

Nitish had filed nomination papers for the election to the Upper House of the Parliament on March 5, much to the agony of leaders and workers of his Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). The five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, for which election is going to be held on March 16, are becoming vacant on April 9. The date also indicates the deadline for him as the chief minister.

His 50-year-old son Nishant Kumar has been inducted to the party and is being primed to take over its reins in the coming days. He is also be expected to be made an MLC, followed by induction in the new government as a deputy chief minister, though a large section of the JD(U) is demanding that he should be made the chief minister.

Keeping Observers Guessing

The yatra amid the imminent political changes and apparently weakening health of Nitish has raised concerns and speculations among leaders across the political spectrum.

On the face of it, those from the JD(U), of which Nitish happens to be the national president, asserted that he was just completing his unfinished business. “The programme and dates of Nitish ji’s yatra were fixed beforehand. He is simply going to complete the tour. It was halted due to the budget session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He is a leader who never leaves anything incomplete,” JD(U) general secretary Navin Kumar Arya told ETV Bharat.

However, several JD(U) leaders, not happy with Nitish’s decision, and wondering whether he was rushed into it by the BJP, asserted that the yatra would be an eye-opener for those who believed that he has been written off. “See the large number of people and women attending the yatra to see and listen to Nitish. It will serve as a reminder to people who are thinking that Bihar does not need him anymore. People are weeping and wanting him to stay chief minister longer. Let us see what happens,” a senior JD(U) leader said.

Sources in the JD(U) said that Nishant could join Nitish in the yatra at some point of time in the coming days and the latter could present him to the people as the heir to his legacy of socialism and inclusive development.

Samriddhi Yatra

Nitish launched the Samriddhi Yatra on January 16 from Bettiah in West Champaran. Its first phase continued till January 29 during which he covered a dozen districts in north Bihar. Considered a thanksgiving tour after the massive mandate in the Assembly elections held in November 2025, it also focuses on implementation of development and welfare schemes, and also meant to reassure the people that development works would continue in the state.