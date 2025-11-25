ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Hamper Normalcy': India Issues 'Strong Demarche' To China After Arunachal Woman Detained At Shanghai Airport

The incident also seems to have dented the recent thaw in ties between the two nations. "⁠At a time when both sides are working on restoring normalcy, such actions by the Chinese side introduce unnecessary obstructions to the process," the source added.

"A strong demarche was made with the Chinese side, in Beijing and in Delhi, on the same day the incident took place. Our Consulate in Shanghai also took up the matter locally and extended fullest assistance to the stranded passenger," reported ANI quoting sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

New Delhi: India has reportedly issued a strong demarche to China after an Indian national Prema Wangjom Thongdok, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, complained of harassment and released a video after being allegedly detained for nearly 18 hours by immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport on Monday.

"...When I tried to question them and ask them what the issue was, they said, 'Arunachal is not part of India' and started mocking and laughing and saying things like 'you should apply for the Chinese passport, you are Chinese, you are not Indian...," Thongdok said.

She went on to say, "I am an Indian citizen residing in the UK for about 14 years, and I was travelling from London to Japan via a transit in Shanghai... One of the officials from the Chinese immigration came over and singled me out of the queue. I asked her what was happening, and she went on to say, 'Arunachal- not India, China-China, your visa is not acceptable. Your passport is invalid'... When I tried to question them and ask them what the issue was, they said, 'Arunachal is not part of India' and started mocking and laughing and saying things like 'you should apply for the Chinese passport, you are Chinese, you are not Indian'..."

She said she has transited through Shanghai in the past with no issues at all. "I couldn't get in touch with my family for a very long time... The airline staff of China Eastern and about two other immigration officers were speaking in their language and saying and pointing out and saying Arunachal and laughing and calling it China, not India. That was a very humiliating, questionable behaviour from the immigration staff as well as the airline staff... I called up the Shanghai and Beijing Indian embassies and within an hour, the Indian officials came to the airport, got me some food and spoke through the issues with them and helped me get out of the country. A very long ordeal, 18 hours, but glad that I'm out of there..." she said.

Post the entire episode, she said, she wrote an email to the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Foreign Secretary, stating that such an incident shouldn't happen to someone who is just a normal citizen. "Just to be harassed for so many hours, I think it might be quite a tactic used by the Chinese government to hassle citizens of India, especially from Arunachal Pradesh... I am just grateful to the team from the Indian embassy who helped me get out of there finally around 10.30 PM," she said.

The woman further clarified, "We are part of India... We speak 'shuddh Hindi', we do not understand C of Chinese, we are all Indians..."

Thongdok has urged the Indian government to take strict action against Chinese authorities over the alleged harassment. "I want to raise an awareness through this so that residents of northeast of India do not face such harassment in terms of being called and being told that you are not a part of the country that you are so proudly a citizen of. I would like the Government of India to raise this on a diplomatic level with the Chinese authorities. This is not something a regular citizen can resolve. I would just like to request the Government of India to take strict action against the Chinese authorities and the government on such matters," she said.