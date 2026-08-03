ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Explain Steps Taken From Printing Of NEET Question Paper Till Students Get It: Centre To SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said it wants to place on record before the Supreme Court the process adopted with safeguards right from printing the NEET question paper till the students get it.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the government wants to explain the methodology adopted and place it on record by way of an affidavit. Mehta sought time for hearing on Thursday or Friday.

The bench told Mehta that it would also like to know the process and posted a batch of pleas seeking additional safeguards for NEET questions papers for hearing on Thursday. Mehta said that the affidavit will be filed during the course of the day.

On July 27, a plea of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders said it will see what the Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered task force formed by the government suggests on the online conduct of the NEET examination.

It had said some out-of-the-box suggestions were needed, especially when the transition is made from the physical mode to the online conduct of the NEET examination. Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had then informed the bench that the Union government has taken a very serious view on repeated question paper leaks and a high-level committee has been constituted.

He said an announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the high-level committee is headed by Nandan Nilekani, who is an expert in the field of technology. Giving further details, Mehta said besides Nilekani, other members of the task force are former ISRO chairman S Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai Director V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

Similarly, on June 24, the top court told the Centre that it will closely monitor the steps taken to curb NEET examination paper leaks, while underlining that ad hocism has caused trouble for years.

It was hearing a batch of petitions, including one by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA). It told Mehta that the government should indicate the steps taken towards transparency, implementation of recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee and how the IIT model would be followed.

Earlier, the seven-member Radhakrishnan Committee was set up by the Ministry of Education in the wake of the NEET-UG paper leak to make recommendations on reforms in the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

One of the pleas sought a direction to replace or restructure the NTA, which is responsible for conducting NEET-UG, with a robust and autonomous body to conduct the medical entrance examination.