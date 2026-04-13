ETV Bharat / bharat

Will El Nino Make India Suffer? Scorching Heat, Low Rain Likely; Agriculture, Water Resources On Alert

Young women protect themselves from the scorching heat during the ongoing summer in Nagpur on Monday, March 16, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's preparations for the 2026 southwest monsoon season are marred with uncertainty as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts below average rainfall due to increased risk of an El Niño phenomenon.

According to IMD's first stage long-range forecasting, the amount of rainfall during the 2026 southwest monsoon is likely to be approximately 92 percent of the traditional amount measured over the past 30 years or the "Long Period Average" (LPA). Concerns for agricultural productivity, rural communities' water supply, and their local economies are anticipated if this forecast holds true.

The June-September southwest monsoon supplies roughly 75 percent percent of India’s total annual precipitation, however, it will fall into the below average rainfall category, between 90-95 percent of the LPA; therefore, the average amount of rainfall can be expected to be approximately 92 percent or less than the 30-year average rainfall.

More importantly, definitive probabilistic measures demonstrate a high likelihood for lower-than-average amount of rainfall over the course of the seasonal growing period. The percentage chance of receiving deficient precipitation (or less than 90 percent of LPA) is calculated at three times historical averages (35 percent versus 16 percent) and below average amount of rainfall would be expected at nearly double historical total (31 percent with 17 percent). In addition, the percentage chance of receiving adequate precipitation will drop to 27 percent.

The currently estimated probability that the Pacific Ocean develops other disturbances throughout the summer months as El Niño contributes significantly to the developing uncertainty regarding rainfall amounts. Presently, La Niña-type disturbance conditions are being observed.

Climate experts say this transition is a crucial factor shaping the outlook. Prof SN Mishra, climate change expert and visiting professor at TERI University, said, “The transition from La Niña to El Niño conditions around July is a significant factor weighing towards the possibility of below-normal monsoon rainfall in 2026. This is a matter of concern not only for agriculture but also for overall water availability, as the South West monsoon contributes nearly 75 percent of India’s annual rainfall.”

He added that the situation calls for immediate preparedness. “Given this outlook, there is an urgent need to prepare for less water-intensive and climate-resilient Kharif crops, along with improved water management strategies. Nonetheless, it should be mentioned that variables such as IOD and Eurasian snow cover, which are positively correlated with the Indian monsoon, could have an effect on the final outcome.

In contrast, signals from the Indian Ocean are giving a mixed response as opposed to the Pacific. Currently, the IOD is situated at a neutral position but is expected to turn positive towards the second half of the monsoon.

A subsequent positive IOD is generally associated with increased rainfall to an extent across parts of India; in fact, it can at times compensate for El Niño’s negative effect. Caution is given due to the late development of the positive phase of the IOD for the current season, therefore not allowing for compensatory capability of the same for early deficits.

Rainfall Not Anticipated To Be Homogeneous

According to the IMD spatial outlook, there will be non-uniform distribution of rainfall during the monsoon season across India. Most of India will see below normal rainfall while a few places will have ‘normal’ or greater amount of rainfall.

Northeast India, northwest India and the southern peninsula can expect generally improved rainfall in those parts. However, there are significant deficits expected in central India and adjacent areas therefore increasing the risk of drought-like conditions in major agricultural areas.