Will El Nino Make India Suffer? Scorching Heat, Low Rain Likely; Agriculture, Water Resources On Alert
Experts say a likely shift to El Nino conditions by July could weaken monsoon, posing serious risks to agriculture and water availability, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: India's preparations for the 2026 southwest monsoon season are marred with uncertainty as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts below average rainfall due to increased risk of an El Niño phenomenon.
According to IMD's first stage long-range forecasting, the amount of rainfall during the 2026 southwest monsoon is likely to be approximately 92 percent of the traditional amount measured over the past 30 years or the "Long Period Average" (LPA). Concerns for agricultural productivity, rural communities' water supply, and their local economies are anticipated if this forecast holds true.
The June-September southwest monsoon supplies roughly 75 percent percent of India’s total annual precipitation, however, it will fall into the below average rainfall category, between 90-95 percent of the LPA; therefore, the average amount of rainfall can be expected to be approximately 92 percent or less than the 30-year average rainfall.
More importantly, definitive probabilistic measures demonstrate a high likelihood for lower-than-average amount of rainfall over the course of the seasonal growing period. The percentage chance of receiving deficient precipitation (or less than 90 percent of LPA) is calculated at three times historical averages (35 percent versus 16 percent) and below average amount of rainfall would be expected at nearly double historical total (31 percent with 17 percent). In addition, the percentage chance of receiving adequate precipitation will drop to 27 percent.
The currently estimated probability that the Pacific Ocean develops other disturbances throughout the summer months as El Niño contributes significantly to the developing uncertainty regarding rainfall amounts. Presently, La Niña-type disturbance conditions are being observed.
Climate experts say this transition is a crucial factor shaping the outlook. Prof SN Mishra, climate change expert and visiting professor at TERI University, said, “The transition from La Niña to El Niño conditions around July is a significant factor weighing towards the possibility of below-normal monsoon rainfall in 2026. This is a matter of concern not only for agriculture but also for overall water availability, as the South West monsoon contributes nearly 75 percent of India’s annual rainfall.”
He added that the situation calls for immediate preparedness. “Given this outlook, there is an urgent need to prepare for less water-intensive and climate-resilient Kharif crops, along with improved water management strategies. Nonetheless, it should be mentioned that variables such as IOD and Eurasian snow cover, which are positively correlated with the Indian monsoon, could have an effect on the final outcome.
In contrast, signals from the Indian Ocean are giving a mixed response as opposed to the Pacific. Currently, the IOD is situated at a neutral position but is expected to turn positive towards the second half of the monsoon.
A subsequent positive IOD is generally associated with increased rainfall to an extent across parts of India; in fact, it can at times compensate for El Niño’s negative effect. Caution is given due to the late development of the positive phase of the IOD for the current season, therefore not allowing for compensatory capability of the same for early deficits.
Rainfall Not Anticipated To Be Homogeneous
According to the IMD spatial outlook, there will be non-uniform distribution of rainfall during the monsoon season across India. Most of India will see below normal rainfall while a few places will have ‘normal’ or greater amount of rainfall.
Northeast India, northwest India and the southern peninsula can expect generally improved rainfall in those parts. However, there are significant deficits expected in central India and adjacent areas therefore increasing the risk of drought-like conditions in major agricultural areas.
The uneven distribution of rainfall will also potentially contribute to limited localised flooding in some areas while still leaving other areas without enough water, which complicates disaster management and agricultural planning.
There are more signs from the monthly trends that the amount of rainfall will be weaker later in the season than earlier in the season according to weather scientists - indicating this monsoon was front-loaded.
According to Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet weather, “Between June 1 and September 30, the meteorological department has predicted below normal rainfall at 92 percent of LTA. We are broadly in agreement and anticipate that the initial surge of the monsoon will be satisfactory in June.”
He elaborated that June rainfall could be around 101 percent of LPA, followed by 95 percent in July, 92 percent in August, and 89 percent in September. “After the monsoon onset, rainfall will be near normal in June. Thereafter, the effect of El Niño will start over the southwest monsoon, weakening it. That is why rainfall is expected to reduce progressively from July onward,” he said.
Palawat warned that the most critical phase for crops, August and September, could see prolonged dry spells. “There may be instances of break monsoon conditions and extended dry periods during these months. There are parts of the country where there is insufficient irrigation water supply to properly nourish crops. This is particularly true for central regions, which generally require the most precipitation because they lack other means of watering their crops.
In this case, regions such as Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are some of the most impacted regions. These areas experience more vulnerability due to insufficient irrigation infrastructure as compared to the better-developed regions of Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.
Lower than normal levels of snow cover across the Northern Hemisphere and Eurasia between January and March this year reflect an additional concern. This observation is consistent with the IMD's finding that low snow covers are generally indicative of low monsoonal occurrences and therefore do exist in reinforcing today's low rainfall expectations.
The significance of low rainfall goes beyond agriculture and includes possible reductions in reservoir levels and groundwater recharge and the direct impact these reductions would have on drinking water supplies and irrigation supplies. Reduced rainfall also negatively affects demand in rural areas, thus playing a significant role in India's consumption-based economy.
Furthermore, high temperatures combined with low rainfall will most likely increase electricity demand resulting in higher use of chilled air conditioning during peak summer months.
Environmentalists warn that the implications extend beyond economic concerns. Manu Singh, an environmentalist, said, “When a nation’s monsoon weakens, it is not merely a meteorological anomaly, it is a reflection of humanity’s strained relationship with nature. The prediction of below-normal monsoon rainfall in 2026, influenced by emerging El Niño conditions and shifting climatic patterns, underscores the growing imprint of human-centric global warming.”
He added that the ecological consequences could be severe. “A weaker monsoon does not only threaten agriculture and water security; it endangers entire ecosystems. Forests face moisture stress, wetlands shrink, and rivers lose vitality. Wildlife dependent on seasonal water sources struggle for survival, while migratory patterns of birds and breeding cycles of countless species are disrupted. The monsoon is not just rain, it is the lifeline of biodiversity.”
Hishmi Jamil Husain, an environmental scientist, concluded by saying, “The less rainfall is directly linked with the climate uncertainty. To manage this, we need to consider water management, crop management and power management. This low rainfall is not much harmful than the intensive rainfall which we are expecting during the monsoon months. For managing them, we need to prepare in advance for the floods as well as to supply the sufficient water for the irrigation. We need to choose the crops which are resistant to such kind of climatic conditions.”
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