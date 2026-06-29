Will Decide On Disqualification Of AIADMK Members Who Resigned Within Specified Timeframe, TN Speaker Tells HC
The AIADMK is accusing the ruling TVK of artificially altering the legislative majority through horse-trading.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Chennai: The office of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker has informed the Madras High Court that a decision on the petition seeking disqualification of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislators who have resigned will be taken within the specified timeframe.
AIADMK Whip Agri Krishnamurthy has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking disqualification of these party legislators under the Anti-Defection Law.
The petition said, "The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which won 108 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections, secured support from various parties to prove its majority in the Legislative Assembly. Subsequently, during the trust vote held in the Assembly on May 13, 25 AIADMK MLAs voted in favour of the TVK government." He said the 25 AIADMK MLAs supported TVK without the party whip's permission.
However, the Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar dropped disqualification proceedings against 21 of the 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government during the trust vote after they were pardoned by AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The Speaker is continuing proceedings against the remaining MLAs who resigned and joined the TVK
MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel, who was elected from Maduranthakam constituency, Jayakumar from Perundurai and Sathyabama from Dharapuram resigned from their post as MLAs on May 25, while Esakki Subbiah, elected from Ambasamudram constituency, resigned on May 26. Within minutes of resigning, they joined the TVK in the presence of Minister Aadav Arjuna. They were even issued TVK membership cards at the Secretariat itself.
Continuing with the trend, party MLAs C. Vijayabhaskar of Viralimalai constituency and M.R. Vijayabhaskar of Karur constituency also resigned on June 16 and 29. Although they have not joined the TVK yet, they are expected to do so in the coming days.
The AIADMK leadership has sought that while the petition seeking their disqualification is pending, an order should be issued staying the acceptance of their resignations. The party wants the Election Commission of India (ECI) to not issue a notification for by-elections in these four constituencies until a verdict is reached. Furthermore, the Speaker's order accepting their resignations must be set aside.
The petition urged the Court to issue an order directing that the disqualification proceedings be inquired into and concluded within a specified timeframe.
The case came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice Arulmurugan. During the hearing, the Legislative Assembly Secretary filed a counter affidavit on behalf of the Speaker that said that there was no mandatory requirement to conduct an inquiry into the matter of the MLAs' resignations; the existence of valid grounds for accepting the resignations was sufficient.
The affidavit asserted that the Speaker did not act in favour of any political party regarding the acceptance of the resignations and that his decision could not be challenged. Action on the resignation letters was taken within a reasonable timeframe.
To unequivocally clarify his stance, the Speaker noted that disqualification petitions filed under Paragraphs 2(1)(a)/(b) and 6 of the Tenth Schedule remain pending, and action would be taken on them in accordance with the law. The Speaker would act on the disqualification petitions in due course, exercising his constitutional authority.
Accepting these submissions, the judges ordered that a response be sought from the other MLAs who had resigned. The next hearing in the case will be held on July 13.
Meanwhile, AIADMK Whip Agri Krishnamurthy and Rajya Sabha member Inbadurai met Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar, in person on Monday, submitted a petition requesting the explanatory letters from the AIADMK members who had resigned from their MLA posts.
They stated, "What reasons were cited in the letters submitted by those who resigned from their MLA posts? It is essential to understand the circumstances under which they resigned. These details could serve as crucial evidence in Court proceedings. Therefore, copies of the explanatory letters they submitted must be provided. Similarly, explanations regarding the resignations should be sought from M.R. Vijayabhaskar and C. Vijayabhaskar."
Rajya Sabha member Inbadurai posted on social media, “The Raj Bhavan, the Constitution, and the courts will not remain mere spectators to the actions of the TVK government as it attempts to retain power by artificially altering the legislative majority through horse-trading."