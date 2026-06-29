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Will Decide On Disqualification Of AIADMK Members Who Resigned Within Specified Timeframe, TN Speaker Tells HC

Chennai: The office of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker has informed the Madras High Court that a decision on the petition seeking disqualification of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislators who have resigned will be taken within the specified timeframe.

AIADMK Whip Agri Krishnamurthy has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking disqualification of these party legislators under the Anti-Defection Law.

The petition said, "The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which won 108 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections, secured support from various parties to prove its majority in the Legislative Assembly. Subsequently, during the trust vote held in the Assembly on May 13, 25 AIADMK MLAs voted in favour of the TVK government." He said the 25 AIADMK MLAs supported TVK without the party whip's permission.

However, the Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar dropped disqualification proceedings against 21 of the 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government during the trust vote after they were pardoned by AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The Speaker is continuing proceedings against the remaining MLAs who resigned and joined the TVK

MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel, who was elected from Maduranthakam constituency, Jayakumar from Perundurai and Sathyabama from Dharapuram resigned from their post as MLAs on May 25, while Esakki Subbiah, elected from Ambasamudram constituency, resigned on May 26. Within minutes of resigning, they joined the TVK in the presence of Minister Aadav Arjuna. They were even issued TVK membership cards at the Secretariat itself.

Continuing with the trend, party MLAs C. Vijayabhaskar of Viralimalai constituency and M.R. Vijayabhaskar of Karur constituency also resigned on June 16 and 29. Although they have not joined the TVK yet, they are expected to do so in the coming days.

The AIADMK leadership has sought that while the petition seeking their disqualification is pending, an order should be issued staying the acceptance of their resignations. The party wants the Election Commission of India (ECI) to not issue a notification for by-elections in these four constituencies until a verdict is reached. Furthermore, the Speaker's order accepting their resignations must be set aside.

The petition urged the Court to issue an order directing that the disqualification proceedings be inquired into and concluded within a specified timeframe.