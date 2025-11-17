ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Continue To Consider Terrorists And Their Backers Alike: Army Chief

New Delhi: India will continue to consider the terrorists and their supporters alike, and it will respond firmly to terrorism, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday, in a firm message to Pakistan. In an interactive session, the Army Chief also broadly said that there has been improvement in India's relations with China in the last year, following talks between the leadership of the two countries.

On cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, Gen Dwivedi said New Delhi has been following a policy of a new normal in dealing with Pakistan, and it will be a challenge for the neighbouring country if it continues to support terror groups targeting India. "India focuses on progress and prosperity. If someone creates obstacles in our course, then we will have to take some action against them," he said.

"We have said that talks and terror can't go together; blood and water cannot follow together. We are for a peaceful process, which we will cooperate with. Until then, we will treat terrorists and their sponsors alike," the Army Chief said. "Today, India is in a position that it is not scared of any blackmailing," he said, apparently referring to Pakistan's nuclear threat.