Will Conduct Tests, Develop Full Ecosystem Before Increasing Ethanol Blending Beyond E20: Puri
Puri said that petrol prices depend on global crude prices, transportation costs, refining margins, and dealer commissions.
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST
Indore: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that necessary tests will be conducted and a "comprehensive ecosystem" will be developed before increasing the ethanol blending in petrol from the current 20 percent.
During a question-and-answer session with students at a Constitution Day celebration at Devi Ahilya University in Indore, Puri said that India has achieved the target of 20 percent ethanol blending in petrol well ahead of the original 2030 target.
"Rest assured. Our policy is very clear. We will conduct a comprehensive set of tests to move beyond E20 petrol. Only when the necessary ecosystem is ready we will consider moving to E25 or beyond," he said.
Ethanol blending in petrol -- which has drawn criticism from a section of consumers -- has saved India Rs 1.90 lakh crore in foreign exchange, of which Rs 1.40 lakh crore has gone to farmers, the minister said.
Later, while speaking to reporters, Puri said, “There is no problem with the availability of LPG cylinders in the country. However, the government is trying to encourage people to switch from LPG to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), as PNG is a more pure, economical and convenient fuel.”
He also claimed that opposition parties are spreading confusion regarding petrol prices. The Union Minister said that there is currently no shortage in the global supply of petrol, and given the current situation, the prices may decrease.
Puri said that petrol prices depend on global crude prices, transportation costs, refining margins, and dealer commissions.
"Now if anyone comes and tells you that they have a magic wand that can make petrol prices rise or fall, it's not true. I've been looking for such a wand for five years, but I haven't found it yet," he quipped.
Puri, recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, has been targeted by Congress for allegedly having links with American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the past. Congress has also cited a purported photograph of Puri and Epstein.
Asked about the same, he denied the allegations, saying the issue was being raised for political gains.
"I have already addressed a press conference on this issue. I already stated that I was not the Permanent Representative to the United Nations at that time and was a private citizen. I used to live in New York and meet important people.
"At that time, a person showed a photo in which he was sitting there and I was sitting here. What more do you want to know?" Puri said.
Regarding the re-alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Puri said that this alliance would prove to be very good for Punjab and the country.
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