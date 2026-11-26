ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Conduct Tests, Develop Full Ecosystem Before Increasing Ethanol Blending Beyond E20: Puri

Indore: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that necessary tests will be conducted and a "comprehensive ecosystem" will be developed before increasing the ethanol blending in petrol from the current 20 percent.

During a question-and-answer session with students at a Constitution Day celebration at Devi Ahilya University in Indore, Puri said that India has achieved the target of 20 percent ethanol blending in petrol well ahead of the original 2030 target.

"Rest assured. Our policy is very clear. We will conduct a comprehensive set of tests to move beyond E20 petrol. Only when the necessary ecosystem is ready we will consider moving to E25 or beyond," he said.

Ethanol blending in petrol -- which has drawn criticism from a section of consumers -- has saved India Rs 1.90 lakh crore in foreign exchange, of which Rs 1.40 lakh crore has gone to farmers, the minister said.

Later, while speaking to reporters, Puri said, “There is no problem with the availability of LPG cylinders in the country. However, the government is trying to encourage people to switch from LPG to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), as PNG is a more pure, economical and convenient fuel.”

He also claimed that opposition parties are spreading confusion regarding petrol prices. The Union Minister said that there is currently no shortage in the global supply of petrol, and given the current situation, the prices may decrease.

Puri said that petrol prices depend on global crude prices, transportation costs, refining margins, and dealer commissions.