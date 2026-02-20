ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Bihar End Liquor Ban? Now, Even State's Treasury Benches Are Demanding A Rethink

By Ranjit Kumar

Patna: Is the total prohibition on sale, purchase and consumption of liquor in Bihar, which has been in force since April 2016, about to be lifted? If the recently-concluded Budget Session of the state Assembly is any indicator, voices in favour of lifting the ban are on the rise. And most of these are representatives of the ruling coalition. Given how the theatre of politics is enacted on Bihar's public stage, these statements could well be coordinated and calculated to test the waters — the public mood in the state — before the once popular legislation is revoked.

The total prohibition law was implemented in Bihar in April 2016, through a unanimous Assembly resolution brought by the then-ruling Mahagathbandhan (MGB, including JDU, RJD, Congress, Left and others) — with Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. As all political parties unanimously supported the law. Even the Bihar BJP, then in opposition, spoke in favour of it.

But with changing times, political opinions have begun to shift. Leaders from several parties had already begun demanding a review. Now, voices are being raised within the ruling NDA itself.

How Prohibition Was Introduced In Bihar

The idea was first mooted by Nitish Kumar, as he began projecting himself as a "women's CM" ahead of the 2015 Assembly elections. Liquor ban was a persistent demand of the state's women, as a means to curb domestic violence and crimes against women. Although his JD(U) won fewer seats in the Assembly polls than in 2010, he pushed through the legislation after the MGB won and he wrestled himself into the hot seat.

And he was handsomely rewarded, with women across the state reporting happy with the ban and over time, turning into his loyalist vote base. That means withdrawing the law could have electoral repercussions for the JD(U). Hence, the Bihar CM knows he will have to tread softly before debating the topic with political leaders.

Rising Opposition To Prohibition

During the Budget Session, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) MLA Madhav Anand demanded a review of the prohibition law in the presence of Nitish Kumar. He said time has come for the CM, who has taken many historic decisions including the prohibition law, to review the ban on liquor, if only to find out whether its goals have been achieved.

His views were echoed by another NDA partner, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular, ie, HAM-S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, who said there are significant flaws in the implementation of the law, and that illegal home delivery of liquor has become rampant in the state as a result, causing financial losses to the state exchequer.

The demand for a review of the liquor ban is not new, and has resulted in progressive easing of enforcement rules over time. From penal action against the entire family with severe jail sentences and confiscation of homes and vehicles where liquor was found in 2016, to a Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000 fine for first offence (and a slightly harsher fine for the second offence) by 2018, Bihar has travelled a long way on liquor prohibition.

Overburdened Courts, Overcrowded Jails: Among the practical problems that have forced the government's rethink towards the gradual easing of the penalties was overcrowding in jails. Since the implementation of the prohibition law, courts have been overwhelmed with cases, and jails overcrowded with convicts serving time for flouting the liquor ban. This includes over 8,43,000 prohibition cases filed in the state, around 1,27,900 people arrested, and over 6,00,000 people convicted, with over 8,00,000 prohibition cases still pending in Bihar courts.