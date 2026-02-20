Will Bihar End Liquor Ban? Now, Even State's Treasury Benches Are Demanding A Rethink
10 years after prohibition launched Nitish Kumar as a "women's CM", rising spurious liquor deaths, revenue losses and opposition criticism are forcing a rethink.
By Ranjit Kumar
Patna: Is the total prohibition on sale, purchase and consumption of liquor in Bihar, which has been in force since April 2016, about to be lifted? If the recently-concluded Budget Session of the state Assembly is any indicator, voices in favour of lifting the ban are on the rise. And most of these are representatives of the ruling coalition. Given how the theatre of politics is enacted on Bihar's public stage, these statements could well be coordinated and calculated to test the waters — the public mood in the state — before the once popular legislation is revoked.
The total prohibition law was implemented in Bihar in April 2016, through a unanimous Assembly resolution brought by the then-ruling Mahagathbandhan (MGB, including JDU, RJD, Congress, Left and others) — with Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. As all political parties unanimously supported the law. Even the Bihar BJP, then in opposition, spoke in favour of it.
But with changing times, political opinions have begun to shift. Leaders from several parties had already begun demanding a review. Now, voices are being raised within the ruling NDA itself.
How Prohibition Was Introduced In Bihar
The idea was first mooted by Nitish Kumar, as he began projecting himself as a "women's CM" ahead of the 2015 Assembly elections. Liquor ban was a persistent demand of the state's women, as a means to curb domestic violence and crimes against women. Although his JD(U) won fewer seats in the Assembly polls than in 2010, he pushed through the legislation after the MGB won and he wrestled himself into the hot seat.
And he was handsomely rewarded, with women across the state reporting happy with the ban and over time, turning into his loyalist vote base. That means withdrawing the law could have electoral repercussions for the JD(U). Hence, the Bihar CM knows he will have to tread softly before debating the topic with political leaders.
Rising Opposition To Prohibition
During the Budget Session, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) MLA Madhav Anand demanded a review of the prohibition law in the presence of Nitish Kumar. He said time has come for the CM, who has taken many historic decisions including the prohibition law, to review the ban on liquor, if only to find out whether its goals have been achieved.
His views were echoed by another NDA partner, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular, ie, HAM-S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, who said there are significant flaws in the implementation of the law, and that illegal home delivery of liquor has become rampant in the state as a result, causing financial losses to the state exchequer.
The demand for a review of the liquor ban is not new, and has resulted in progressive easing of enforcement rules over time. From penal action against the entire family with severe jail sentences and confiscation of homes and vehicles where liquor was found in 2016, to a Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000 fine for first offence (and a slightly harsher fine for the second offence) by 2018, Bihar has travelled a long way on liquor prohibition.
Overburdened Courts, Overcrowded Jails: Among the practical problems that have forced the government's rethink towards the gradual easing of the penalties was overcrowding in jails. Since the implementation of the prohibition law, courts have been overwhelmed with cases, and jails overcrowded with convicts serving time for flouting the liquor ban. This includes over 8,43,000 prohibition cases filed in the state, around 1,27,900 people arrested, and over 6,00,000 people convicted, with over 8,00,000 prohibition cases still pending in Bihar courts.
Rising Spurious Liquor Consumption: The prohibition law has also revealed side effects. Despite the law, or perhaps because of it, a significant number of deaths from spurious liquor have been reported in Bihar, with the Saran region emerging as a hotspot. Between 2016 and 2025, over 190 people have died in the state from consuming bootlegged liquor, which tends to go up during festivals like Diwali, Chhath, and Holi, when migrants tend to return to the state.
Deaths From Liquor Poisoning: And even these figures are a low estimate, due to high prevalence of underreporting. According to NCRB, only six people died from spurious liquor in 2016, none in 2017 and 2018, nine deaths in 2019, and six in 2020. According to the NCRB, only two people in Bihar died from drinking spurious liquor in 2021, while media reports indicated that the number is at least 66. There was a huge jump in numbers in 2022, with 114 people dying from spurious liquor. While official figures haven't been released for 2023, media reports suggest it is over 30.
Revenue Loss For State: The Bihar government has also suffered revenue losses since the prohibition was implemented. Before 2016, the Bihar government used to earn over Rs 3,000 crore in taxes from liquor, which was around 12-15% of the state's total income. Today, with Bihar's budget around Rs 3,47,000 crore, the liquor ban translates into a revenue loss of around Rs 40,000 crore annually.
Burden Of Implementation: While the government's income from liquor sales has dried up, it is spending between Rs 800-Rs 1,000 crore annually to implement the ban. Effectively, while the government is spending crores to make prohibition successful, liquor mafias continue to make a fast buck.
Rising NDPS Cases: Since the ban, a large number of youths have turned to alternative drugs, like ganja, brown sugar, doda, intoxicant pills, etc., whose trade in the state is estimated to have risen by 30-40 per cent. Cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, have also increased by 30 per cent. From 518 NDPS cases in 2016, the numbers have gone up fourfold to 2,411 by 2024.
Opposition Questions Prohibition: The RJD and the Congress, now in the opposition in the state Assembly, have kept raising sharp questions about prohibition. From Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, to Congress MLA Abhishek Ranjan, the demand for a review of the law is growing louder.
CPI(M) MLA Ajay Kumar says, "Prohibition has been unsuccessful in Bihar. Instead, it has become an additional source of income for police officers, while people are dying from consuming spurious bootleg. If there is a ban in the state, how is liquor arriving from other states?"
Government Response To Criticism
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has consistently claimed that prohibition has reduced domestic violence and improved the economic condition of poor families. Officially, the JD(U) continues to endorse the ban. Former Prohibition Minister and JD(U) MLA Ratnesh Sada says prohibition has many benefits. "Since the implementation of prohibition, there has been peace in the state. No one drinks and roams around. Women are happy and feel safe," said Sada.
Public Response To Ban
Senior journalist Arun Pandey said the prohibition law was introduced with good intentions, but after nine years, it is evident that it hasn't been implemented properly. Accepting that alcohol is available freely across the state, he though expressed hope that the government will enforce it with renewed effort.
"In 2016, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar implemented the prohibition law with good intentions and courage. But today, alcohol is reaching every household. The consequences are visible. Although no one indulges in mischief after drinking, much remains to be done to achieve the objectives of prohibition," Pandey said.
