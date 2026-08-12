ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Tamil Nadu's Plea On Cauvery Water Release On August 17

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said pleas of the Tamil Nadu government and others, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), seeking directions to the Karnataka government to immediately release Cauvery river water to the state, will be taken up for hearing on August 17.

Senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for some farmers, mentioned a separate plea for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. "This was to come up tomorrow before Justice Vikram Nath (-led bench). But he is not well," the CJI said.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had said the state was not getting its due share of Cauvery waters in a rain-deficient year. On August 10, the apex court agreed to examine on August 13 a plea by the Tamil Nadu government, seeking directions to the Karnataka government for the immediate release of its share of Cauvery waters.

On August 3, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of their share of Cauvery waters.

According to a source familiar with the development, the Tamil Nadu government claimed that the Karnataka government had failed to release water to Tamil Nadu on a proportionate basis, noting that Tamil Nadu's proportionate share amounts to 26.954 TMC (thousand million cubic feet).