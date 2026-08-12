SC To Hear Tamil Nadu's Plea On Cauvery Water Release On August 17
The CM Vijay-led government and the DMK had both moved the Supreme Court, seeking directions to Karnataka to immediately release water.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said pleas of the Tamil Nadu government and others, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), seeking directions to the Karnataka government to immediately release Cauvery river water to the state, will be taken up for hearing on August 17.
Senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for some farmers, mentioned a separate plea for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. "This was to come up tomorrow before Justice Vikram Nath (-led bench). But he is not well," the CJI said.
Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had said the state was not getting its due share of Cauvery waters in a rain-deficient year. On August 10, the apex court agreed to examine on August 13 a plea by the Tamil Nadu government, seeking directions to the Karnataka government for the immediate release of its share of Cauvery waters.
On August 3, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of their share of Cauvery waters.
According to a source familiar with the development, the Tamil Nadu government claimed that the Karnataka government had failed to release water to Tamil Nadu on a proportionate basis, noting that Tamil Nadu's proportionate share amounts to 26.954 TMC (thousand million cubic feet).
The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upheld the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) of releasing 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.
In 2018, the Centre constituted the CWMA to address the dispute over sharing of river water among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry. Besides the members of the riparian states, the board also has a nominee representing the Centre.
Recently, the DMK also moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Karnataka government for the immediate release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu. The party submitted that Karnataka must strictly follow the Apex court's final 2018 verdict, and comply with the directions issued by the CWMA.
"Direct the state of Karnataka/respondent No 1 to forthwith and fully implement the direction of the CWRC dated July 28, 2026, as affirmed by the CWMA on July 30, 2026, by ensuring a flow of 3,500 cusecs per day at Biligundlu for a period of 15 days, commencing from date of the order passed by this Hon'ble Court, and to make good the shortfall in compliance from July 29, 2026 onwards," the DMK said in its plea.
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