ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Bangladesh Crisis Derail India’s Ambitious Agartala-Akhaura Rail Link?

Representational Image | People gather as the Akhaura-Agartala rail link enters the Indo-Bangladesh border during its trial run at Nischintapur, in Agartala in November 2023 ( ANI )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The political turmoil in Bangladesh has halted the much-hyped Agartala-Akhaura railway connectivity, even as Bangladesh High Commissioner to India M. Riaz Hamidullah has told authorities in India that the rail link connectivity will bring trade and economic prosperity for both countries.

During a visit to Agartala in Tripura, Hamidullah reportedly assured authorities that he would take up the matter with the authorities in Dhaka.

The deadline for the project was already postponed at least three times. However, experts opine that the work on the railway project on the Bangladesh side is unlikely to take place till the election in early next year.

“Given the present relation and the stand of authorities in Bangladesh towards India, we don't see any hope of resumption of the work on the railway project in the near future,” said Sanjib Deb, a political and strategic affairs expert based in Agartala, to ETV Bharat.

Ever since the Sheikh Hasina government was dethroned in Bangladesh, the relationship between New Delhi and Dhaka has not improved. The incumbent Mohammad Younus government in Bangladesh is also learnt to have adopted an anti-India stance.

According to the sources in the government, Hamidullah, during his visit to Tripura, met Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and highlighted the importance of the railway connectivity between the two countries.

“To provide additional connectivity between India and Bangladesh and encourage trade between the two nations, the Agartala-Akhaura (12 km) new line project was sanctioned. The anticipated cost of the project (Indian side) was Rs 973 crore. The alignment for the Indian side of the project runs from Agartala Railway Station to Nischintapur Yard (5.46 km), which has been commissioned. Further connectivity to Tripura via Bangladesh can improve after the upgrading of the track in Bangladesh,” said a senior government official aware of the present status of the project.

The Agartala-Akhaura railway connectivity will re-establish historic ties between the Northeast and Bangladesh’s ports, boosting trade and people-to-people connectivity.