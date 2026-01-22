ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Appeal Against Sajjan Kumar's Acquittal In Janakpuri Case: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Chief On 1984 Riots Verdict

New Delhi: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), a party in the case against Sajjan Kumar, of being party to the violence at Delhi's Janakpuri during the 1984 anti-Sikh Riots, has protested Thursday's verdict by the Rouse Avenue Court, acquitting the accused.

DSGMC General Secretary, Sardar Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, told ETV Bharat: "We're disturbed by how the court acquitted Sajjan Kumar, despite testimonies of several victims and sufficient evidence against him. After receiving a copy of the court order, we will study it and appeal against it in the Delhi High Court."

Chiming with several living victims of the Janakpuri carnage, who expressed outrage at the decision, Kahlon said, "The verdict is very unfortunate. Numerous pieces of evidence and witnesses were presented in court, proving that Sajjan Kumar was leading the mob during the riots, and inciting them to violence."

He said DSGMC lawyers will study the basis for this decision, before they approach the Delhi High Court as soon as possible. "We demand Sajjan Kumar be given a life sentence or death penalty in the Janakpuri violence case."