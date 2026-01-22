Will Appeal Against Sajjan Kumar's Acquittal In Janakpuri Case: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Chief On 1984 Riots Verdict
The ex-Congress leader, who was acquitted in the Janakpuri case earlier on Thursday, is already serving life sentences in two other Delhi Sikh Riots cases.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), a party in the case against Sajjan Kumar, of being party to the violence at Delhi's Janakpuri during the 1984 anti-Sikh Riots, has protested Thursday's verdict by the Rouse Avenue Court, acquitting the accused.
DSGMC General Secretary, Sardar Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, told ETV Bharat: "We're disturbed by how the court acquitted Sajjan Kumar, despite testimonies of several victims and sufficient evidence against him. After receiving a copy of the court order, we will study it and appeal against it in the Delhi High Court."
Chiming with several living victims of the Janakpuri carnage, who expressed outrage at the decision, Kahlon said, "The verdict is very unfortunate. Numerous pieces of evidence and witnesses were presented in court, proving that Sajjan Kumar was leading the mob during the riots, and inciting them to violence."
He said DSGMC lawyers will study the basis for this decision, before they approach the Delhi High Court as soon as possible. "We demand Sajjan Kumar be given a life sentence or death penalty in the Janakpuri violence case."
Incidentally, Sajjan Kumar, who was a Congress leader at the time of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has already been sentenced to life imprisonment in two other cases. These include the Palam Colony Case, in which the Delhi High Court in 2018 convicted Kumar of "crimes against humanity", for masterminding the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar of Palam Colony and burning a gurdwara. In February 2025, he was given a second life sentence for killing two Sikhs in Saraswati Vihar. That means, even with this acquittal, he will remain in jail for the two other life terms.
The DSGMC General Secretary also alleged that the Congress government of the time had instigated the riots and did nothing to provide justice to the victims. While the victims didn't receive aby compensation or justice, the Congress continued to protect the accused.
"Our hopes only arose after the government changed. Under the current Central government, we received justice and Sajjan Kumar was punished," said Kahlon, adding that no culprit in the 1984 riots will be spared.
He also said that he hopes the Delhi HC will reconsider the verdict. "We've been seeking justice for 42 years, and we still haven't received complete justice. Now, the Delhi government has started providing jobs to the victims in these cases, and has also relaxed some criteria by increasing the age limit. So far, 90 victims of the 1984 riots have got jobs from the Delhi government, which has improved their financial standing, making it easier for them to earn a livelihood."
