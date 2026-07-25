ETV Bharat / bharat

On Jim Corbett's Birth Anniversary, Wildlife Enthusiasts Highlight Need To Control Man-Animal Conflict, Curb Unbridled Tourism

Ramnagar: As the wildlife enthusiasts celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of legendary hunter, nature lover and wildlife conservation pioneer Edward James Jim Corbett on Saturday, they also underline the need for preventing growing instances of man-animal conflict and the need to curb unbridled tourism.

Jim Corbett, whose name was once associated with the elimination of man-eating tigers and leopards, over time became a figurehead of wildlife conservation whose vision continues to inspire a balance between the wild and humans. Corbett was determined to achieve harmony between the wildlife and humans, and his efforts are a testament to this very goal.

Various programmes are being held at the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve and Kaladhungi's Chhoti Haldwani to mark the occasion. The question being asked is whether humans are moving in the direction of Corbett's vision with respect to the relationship between forests, wildlife and local communities?

While the Corbett landscape has become an example of tiger conservation success, increasing man-animal conflict, mounting pressure on forests and rapidly growing mass tourism pose new challenges to conservation.

Born in the hills of Nainital, Corbett observed and understood the jungle and mountain life intimately. He learned about the problems of the local villagers, understood their language, culture and emotions. This is why his story is that of a man who sought to understand and mitigate conflict between humans and wildlife.

As instances of conflict with leopards, elephants, bears and tigers continue to come to light across Uttarakhand, it becomes very important to remember the working style of Corbett and learn from it.