On Jim Corbett's Birth Anniversary, Wildlife Enthusiasts Highlight Need To Control Man-Animal Conflict, Curb Unbridled Tourism
Corbett was determined to achieve harmony between the wildlife and humans, and his efforts are a testament to this very goal.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Ramnagar: As the wildlife enthusiasts celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of legendary hunter, nature lover and wildlife conservation pioneer Edward James Jim Corbett on Saturday, they also underline the need for preventing growing instances of man-animal conflict and the need to curb unbridled tourism.
Jim Corbett, whose name was once associated with the elimination of man-eating tigers and leopards, over time became a figurehead of wildlife conservation whose vision continues to inspire a balance between the wild and humans. Corbett was determined to achieve harmony between the wildlife and humans, and his efforts are a testament to this very goal.
Various programmes are being held at the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve and Kaladhungi's Chhoti Haldwani to mark the occasion. The question being asked is whether humans are moving in the direction of Corbett's vision with respect to the relationship between forests, wildlife and local communities?
While the Corbett landscape has become an example of tiger conservation success, increasing man-animal conflict, mounting pressure on forests and rapidly growing mass tourism pose new challenges to conservation.
Born in the hills of Nainital, Corbett observed and understood the jungle and mountain life intimately. He learned about the problems of the local villagers, understood their language, culture and emotions. This is why his story is that of a man who sought to understand and mitigate conflict between humans and wildlife.
As instances of conflict with leopards, elephants, bears and tigers continue to come to light across Uttarakhand, it becomes very important to remember the working style of Corbett and learn from it.
Wildlife enthusiast and an expert on birds, Sumanta Ghosh underlined, “The human-wildlife conflict is at its peak. Even during Corbett's time, it was quite serious as many man-eating tigers and leopards were taking people's lives. At that time, Corbett went among the locals, understood their problems and played an important role in reducing this conflict.”
Sumanta believes that Corbett's greatest specialty was that he did not exclude the local community from the conservation process. He would sit with the villagers and listen to them. He understood the role of the local people in the conservation of forests and wildlife.
“Today, when incidents of human-wildlife conflict are increasing, the question arises: Are we reaching out to the people living directly on the forest edge before formulating conservation strategies? We too must reach out to the villagers and understand their problems,” he said while also highlighting that unbridled tourism has also emerged as a major challenge.
“A large number of tourists visit the Jim Corbett National Park every year. Thousands of people's livelihood is linked to tourism. Local hotels, resorts, homestays, vehicle drivers, nature guides and small businesses derive employment from it. But the question is: How much tourism should there be? And in what way?” he asked.
He pointed out that when tourism surpasses conservation, when the number of vehicles in the forest increases, when loud noise, DJ and uncontrolled activities start interfering with the natural life of wildlife, then this very tourism can become a threat to the forest.
Another wildlife lover and expert Sanjay Chhimwal believes that to reduce man-animal conflict, the Forest Department needs to learn from Corbett's working style. He said, “Corbett had developed the belief in the 1930s that the conservation of tigers and other wildlife was essential. Despite being a hunter himself, he later gave up hunting and pledged to conserve wildlife,” he said.
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