ETV Bharat / bharat

Wild Elephant Attack In Bhadra Sanctuary Leaves Two Karnataka Forest Watchers Injured

Chikkamagaluru: Two forest watchers were seriously injured after a wild elephant attacked them while they patrolled the Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Hebbe Wildlife Zone of N R Pura taluk in the district.

The incident took place near Kallukove village in Hebbe Zone, near Morimath and the Siddaramaiah Bridge on Friday evening. An elephant suddenly attacked while the forest watchers were monitoring the movement of a herd of over 10 wild elephants that had gathered in the Bhadra backwaters.

While Harish suffered a serious spinal injury, Basavaraj suffered injuries to his hand and leg. Harish's condition is said to be critical and he has been sent to a Mangaluru hospital for further treatment.