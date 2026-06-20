Wild Elephant Attack In Bhadra Sanctuary Leaves Two Karnataka Forest Watchers Injured
The incident took place on Friday evening when forest watchers were monitoring the movement of a herd of wild elephants in the Bhadra backwaters.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Chikkamagaluru: Two forest watchers were seriously injured after a wild elephant attacked them while they patrolled the Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Hebbe Wildlife Zone of N R Pura taluk in the district.
The incident took place near Kallukove village in Hebbe Zone, near Morimath and the Siddaramaiah Bridge on Friday evening. An elephant suddenly attacked while the forest watchers were monitoring the movement of a herd of over 10 wild elephants that had gathered in the Bhadra backwaters.
While Harish suffered a serious spinal injury, Basavaraj suffered injuries to his hand and leg. Harish's condition is said to be critical and he has been sent to a Mangaluru hospital for further treatment.
Providing information about the incident, the Hebbe Zone Range Forest Officer (RFO) told ETV Bharat that Harish and Basavaraj were walking in the Kallukuve area, with two other staff members behind them, when a wild elephant attacked. Harish's spine was broken in the attack, while Basavaraj suffered fractures in his arms and legs. Harish was first admitted to Meggan Hospital for primary treatment, before being sent to a private hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment, where his care is continuing. "The two are responding to treatment," he said.
Recently, a herd of wild elephants has been spotted in the Hebbe zone of the Bhadra Sanctuary, camping just 10 km from N R Pura town, causing concern among locals. The incident occurred while forest department staff continuously patrolled and monitored the herd's movement.
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