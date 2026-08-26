'Wife Is Not Appointed To Work For Husband, In-Laws': Karnataka HC Dismisses Man's Plea Against Maintenance
The Karnataka High Court dismissed a husband's plea, ruling that a wife cannot be forced to care for in-laws or surrender her independence in marriage.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that marriage is not a license to control, command, dominate or conquer the individuality, freedom and will of the wife.
Dismissing a petition filed by a man challenging a family court order directing him to pay Rs 9,000 monthly maintenance to his wife, Justice Dr Chillakuru Sumalatha held that a wife is not appointed to work for her husband and take care of her parents.
The petitioner contended that his wife had stopped doing household chores and failed to look after his parents and repeatedly visited her parents’ home without his or his parents’ permission.
In her response, the woman said that they had lived happily for two years after their marriage, but she was subjected to abuse and assault by her husband and in-laws over trivial issues.
After hearing both sides, the Court observed that the husband’s mentality that his wife should cook for him and his parents and not visit her parents without his permission is “unacceptable.”
“The primary duty of taking care of the parents lies with the son or daughter, not with the daughter-in-law or son-in-law. All this should be voluntary and not forced,” the Court said.
“A wife’s dedication to family can never be measured by obedience and submission. Marriage is not a relationship between unequals. Any attempt or venture to deprive the autonomy of a woman or to restrict her liberty merely based on gender is contrary to the principles of equality and against the constitutional spirit of human dignity and social justice,” it added.
Rejecting the plea, the High Court noted that the husband must pay Rs 9,000 a month in maintenance, as was directed by the family court as well, to his wife and minor child.
Background of the case
The case stems from a divorce application filed in a family court by a woman from Tumkur taluk. She accused her husband and in-laws of abuse and demanded a large dowry. She also alleged that her husband was involved in gambling and had assaulted her several times, prompting her to return to her parents’ home without informing her in-laws.
Conversely, the husband alleged that his wife did not take proper care of his parents, leading to the couple living apart.
During the divorce proceedings, the woman filed an application seeking Rs 30,000 in monthly maintenance for herself and their minor daughter. The family court subsequently ordered the husband to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 5,000 to his wife and Rs 4,000 to his daughter. The husband challenged this order in the High Court.
During the High Court hearing, the husband's counsel argued that the wife had voluntarily left the matrimonial home with the child. The counsel added that the husband is a daily wage earner who must support his elderly parents, and requested the court to quash the Family Court's maintenance order.
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