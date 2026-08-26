ETV Bharat / bharat

'Wife Is Not Appointed To Work For Husband, In-Laws': Karnataka HC Dismisses Man's Plea Against Maintenance

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that marriage is not a license to control, command, dominate or conquer the individuality, freedom and will of the wife.

Dismissing a petition filed by a man challenging a family court order directing him to pay Rs 9,000 monthly maintenance to his wife, Justice Dr Chillakuru Sumalatha held that a wife is not appointed to work for her husband and take care of her parents.

The petitioner contended that his wife had stopped doing household chores and failed to look after his parents and repeatedly visited her parents’ home without his or his parents’ permission.

In her response, the woman said that they had lived happily for two years after their marriage, but she was subjected to abuse and assault by her husband and in-laws over trivial issues.

After hearing both sides, the Court observed that the husband’s mentality that his wife should cook for him and his parents and not visit her parents without his permission is “unacceptable.”

“The primary duty of taking care of the parents lies with the son or daughter, not with the daughter-in-law or son-in-law. All this should be voluntary and not forced,” the Court said.

“A wife’s dedication to family can never be measured by obedience and submission. Marriage is not a relationship between unequals. Any attempt or venture to deprive the autonomy of a woman or to restrict her liberty merely based on gender is contrary to the principles of equality and against the constitutional spirit of human dignity and social justice,” it added.