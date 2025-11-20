Three Members Of Family Die By Suicide In Udaipur
The family lived in Masaro Ki Ovari village in Udaipur. On Wednesday evening, the husband found his wife dead, killed his son and himself.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST|
Updated : November 20, 2025 at 4:58 PM IST
Udaipur: All three members of a family in Masaro Ki Ovari village, under Rishabhdev police station of Udaipur district, were found dead on Wednesday evening, in a tragic incident that police suspect as a case of suicide. According to police, the wife (27) committed suicide first, after which the distraught husband (30) killed their seven-year-old son, before taking his own life.
According to Circle Officer (CO) Rajiv Rahar, the deceased have been identified as Sharda Meena, her husband Jagdish Meena, and their son Hemu. Jagdish worked at a petrol pump in the city, while Sharda had been working at a private clinic for some time. It is reported that upon returning home from work on Wednesday, Jagdish found his wife Sharda dead at home. Distressed, Jagdish first brought down his wife's body, killed his son, and then committed suicide himself.
When villagers found out about the tragedy, they informed the police, upon which, CO Rahar arrived with his team and conducted an investigation.
Rahar later informed that a note was recovered from the scene, in which Jagdish had allegedly written, "My family is not at fault. I am dying on my own. Hemu's mother died before me. Don't disturb my parents. She died, so we both died."
The CO stated that the reason behind Sharda's suicide is not yet clear. A thorough investigation is underway. All three bodies have been placed in the mortuary at Rishabhdev Hospital for post-mortem. The entire village is mourning the incident. The police have registered a case and initiated further investigations.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
