ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Members Of Family Die By Suicide In Udaipur

Udaipur: All three members of a family in Masaro Ki Ovari village, under Rishabhdev police station of ​​Udaipur district, were found dead on Wednesday evening, in a tragic incident that police suspect as a case of suicide. According to police, the wife (27) committed suicide first, after which the distraught husband (30) killed their seven-year-old son, before taking his own life.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Rajiv Rahar, the deceased have been identified as Sharda Meena, her husband Jagdish Meena, and their son Hemu. Jagdish worked at a petrol pump in the city, while Sharda had been working at a private clinic for some time. It is reported that upon returning home from work on Wednesday, Jagdish found his wife Sharda dead at home. Distressed, Jagdish first brought down his wife's body, killed his son, and then committed suicide himself.

When villagers found out about the tragedy, they informed the police, upon which, CO Rahar arrived with his team and conducted an investigation.