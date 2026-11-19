ETV Bharat / bharat

Wife And Her Lover Hatch Plan To Kill Rajasthan Man For Insurance Money; Two Arrested

Kotputli-Behror SP Satveer Singh addresses a press conferecne on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Behror: Cracking the murder case of a man from Bardod village under the Sadar police station limits in the Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, police on Thursday arrested two people and said that the victim's wife, in connivance with her lover, had hatched the conspiracy and tried to portray it as a road accident to claim insurance money.

Kotputli-Behror SP Satveer Singh said at a press conference that the accused have been identified as Rajesh alias Raju Mistri of Khairthal-Tijara district and Shamsher alias Shiva of Fatehganj Purvi Mohalla in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

They are being questioned to uncover complete details of the conspiracy, the involvement of any other individuals in it, and facts related to the insurance claim. "Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused had meticulously planned to lure the victim to Haryana, where they subjected him to a brutal assault. The severely injured victim was abandoned at the spot by the perpetrators, eventually succumbing to his injuries," he said.