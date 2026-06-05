ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Your Answer Sheet Total Looks Different: CBSE Issues Clarification For Class XII Students

CBSE has clarified that differences between answer-sheet marks and final scores are linked to its 'best marks' evaluation policy. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification on the calculation of Class XII board examination marks, following queries from students who noticed apparent discrepancies between the marks awarded on their scanned answer scripts and the final scores reflected in their results.

The clarification comes amid growing scrutiny of the Class XII evaluation process, with several students obtaining copies of their evaluated answer books and seeking verification after the results are declared.

According to CBSE, many complaints stem from a misunderstanding of how the board calculates marks when students attempt more questions than required under the internal-choice provisions.

Why Students Raised Concerns

CBSE said some students who accessed scanned copies of their evaluated answer books found that the marks awarded against individual questions did not match the total marks shown on the calculation sheet.

Many students assumed there had been a totalling error. However, the board clarified that the difference arises from its long-standing evaluation policy for questions with internal choices.

Question papers often contain internal options, where students are required to answer only one alternative. In several cases, students attempt both options instead of choosing one.

"As a matter of policy, CBSE has always taken the best obtained marks by the candidate and mentioned the other question/subpart attempted as 'Over Attempt'," the board said in its clarification dated June 4, 2026.

How the 'Best Marks' Policy Works

The board explained that when a student answers more questions than required, the system automatically uses the higher-scoring response to calculate the final result.