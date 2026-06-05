Why Your Answer Sheet Total Looks Different: CBSE Issues Clarification For Class XII Students
Students noticing discrepancies in answer-book totals should check asterisk-marked questions and footnotes before filing complaints, CBSE advised.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification on the calculation of Class XII board examination marks, following queries from students who noticed apparent discrepancies between the marks awarded on their scanned answer scripts and the final scores reflected in their results.
The clarification comes amid growing scrutiny of the Class XII evaluation process, with several students obtaining copies of their evaluated answer books and seeking verification after the results are declared.
According to CBSE, many complaints stem from a misunderstanding of how the board calculates marks when students attempt more questions than required under the internal-choice provisions.
Why Students Raised Concerns
CBSE said some students who accessed scanned copies of their evaluated answer books found that the marks awarded against individual questions did not match the total marks shown on the calculation sheet.
Many students assumed there had been a totalling error. However, the board clarified that the difference arises from its long-standing evaluation policy for questions with internal choices.
Question papers often contain internal options, where students are required to answer only one alternative. In several cases, students attempt both options instead of choosing one.
"As a matter of policy, CBSE has always taken the best obtained marks by the candidate and mentioned the other question/subpart attempted as 'Over Attempt'," the board said in its clarification dated June 4, 2026.
How the 'Best Marks' Policy Works
The board explained that when a student answers more questions than required, the system automatically uses the higher-scoring response to calculate the final result.
Marks awarded for the additional answer are excluded from the total score and treated as an 'Over Attempt'.
According to CBSE, "The system is considering better of the two marks for calculating the result. Such marks which were not considered, are marked with an asterisk (*)".
CBSE's Example From Question 31
To explain the process, the board cited an example involving Question 31 from the Chemistry answer sheet, which presented an internal choice between Question 31(a) and Question 31(b). A student was required to attempt either 31(a) or 31(b), but answered both.
In the example provided by CBSE, the student scored 3 marks in Question 31(a) and 2 marks in Question 31(b). Since the higher score was obtained in Question 31(a), only those three marks were included in the final calculation, while the marks for Question 31(b) were excluded.
The board's sample calculation sheet shows that the excluded marks are identified with an asterisk (*) and accompanied by a footnote stating that the marked scores are omitted from the total. As a result, the candidate's total score was 43.5 marks, which was subsequently rounded to 44. The example was included in the circular issued by Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj.
CBSE has advised students to carefully examine the asterisk (*) marks and accompanying footnotes before manually calculating totals from the answer-book calculation sheet.
"Hence, all candidates are requested to see the asterisk mark and the footnote given, before calculating the total marks obtained and shown on the calculation sheet," the board said.
The board emphasised that the discrepancies being reported are not due to technical or totalling errors. Instead, they result from the application of the evaluation policy under which only the best-scoring answer among extra attempted options is counted toward the final result.
CBSE further advised students to review the calculation sheet, asterisk marks and footnotes carefully before filing complaints regarding marks calculation.
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