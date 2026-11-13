ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Women Remain Underrepresented? Experts Explain As ILO Flags Gender Gap In Corporate Leadership

Representatioanl image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Indian corporate sector's progress towards gender equality remains too slow and uneven, with a recent survey highlighting the need to strengthen systems that protect and empower women in managerial positions.

According to the International Labour Organisation’s 'Women in Business and Management Scaling Success Report 2025,' India ranks 32nd among 34 Asia-Pacific economies in women's representation in managerial positions, with women accounting for only 11–12 per cent of management roles, highlighting the persistent gender gap in corporate leadership.

Women In Corporate Leadership. (ETV Bharat) The findings from the ILO enterprise survey underline the need for stronger gender equality and diversity policies, greater accountability and more opportunities for women to advance into leadership positions. The survey found that enterprises with gender equality and diversity policies had a higher representation of women in middle, senior and top executive management. Such enterprises were also 29.4 per cent more likely to report positive business outcomes and 17.9 per cent more likely to experience increased profits than those without such policies. However, 25.2 per cent of surveyed enterprises still lacked these policies, states the ILO report. Despite the potential benefits, corporate efforts towards gender equality have only weakened. The proportion of enterprises implementing gender equality and diversity initiatives declined from 37.4 per cent in 2018 to 26.5 per cent in 2025, a drop of 10.9 percentage points. Initiatives relating to maternity leave and support programmes fell by 11.3 percentage points, while equal pay measures registered a sharper decline of 19.6 percentage points. "Several factors contribute to the under-representation of women in senior managerial positions. One is the pre-conceived notion and expectation about women's capabilities, what they are considered good at and whether they can take on positions of greater responsibility. These perceptions are largely rooted in the assumption that women have to take care of their families and manage household responsibilities. These expectations influence how women's abilities and suitability for higher positions are perceived,” said Neetha N, Professor at the Centre for Women’s Development Studies. She further said that most managerial positions require people to work beyond regular office hours, travel frequently and attend meetings. Such demands can come into conflict with women's family and caregiving responsibilities, which they are also expected to fulfil alongside their professional commitments. "There are also women who may choose to turn down these opportunities because they feel they cannot sustain the demands of such positions. They have to devote considerable time to their workplace while also managing other responsibilities, particularly when they have young children or other caregiving obligations," she said. “All these factors, in different ways, prevent women from moving into core business functions and advancing to higher positions in the organisational hierarchy,” she said. The survey identified maternity leave (74.7 per cent), measures to prevent and address violence and harassment (74.1 per cent), and equal-pay initiatives (70.1 per cent) as the most frequently cited interventions for promoting gender equality and diversity. The survey also highlighted the link between environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and women's participation in corporate leadership. While 70.8 per cent of enterprises had adopted ESG policies or practices, 81.5 per cent of these had incorporated gender considerations into their ESG strategies to a great or moderate extent. Enterprises with ESG policies and practices were more likely to employ women in middle management (9.8 per cent), senior management (12 per cent) and top management (6.1 per cent) positions. Companies headed by women also showed a greater likelihood of adopting ESG practices. The ILO survey further stressed the importance of monitoring gender equality through measurable indicators and voluntary targets. Enterprises using gender metrics, including indicators on pay gaps and women's representation in leadership, were 17 per cent more likely to report improved business outcomes and 8.3 per cent more likely to record increased profits. Similarly, enterprises with gender equality strategies incorporating voluntary targets for senior management were 15.3 per cent more likely to report improved business outcomes and 7.6 per cent more likely to see increased profits. However, 57.2 per cent of surveyed enterprises had not introduced such targets. The findings underline that improving women's representation in management requires more than policy commitments. Effective implementation, equal-pay measures, workplace safety, leadership targets and regular monitoring are essential to narrowing the gender gap and enabling more women to occupy decision-making positions, it said.