Why Women Remain Underrepresented? Experts Explain As ILO Flags Gender Gap In Corporate Leadership
The findings from the survey underline the need for stronger gender equality and diversity policies for women, reports Saurabh Shukla, Chanchal Mukharjee & Kashinath Mhade
Published : November 13, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST|
Updated : November 13, 2026 at 9:22 PM IST
New Delhi/Mumbai: The Indian corporate sector's progress towards gender equality remains too slow and uneven, with a recent survey highlighting the need to strengthen systems that protect and empower women in managerial positions.
According to the International Labour Organisation’s 'Women in Business and Management Scaling Success Report 2025,' India ranks 32nd among 34 Asia-Pacific economies in women's representation in managerial positions, with women accounting for only 11–12 per cent of management roles, highlighting the persistent gender gap in corporate leadership.
The findings from the ILO enterprise survey underline the need for stronger gender equality and diversity policies, greater accountability and more opportunities for women to advance into leadership positions.
The survey found that enterprises with gender equality and diversity policies had a higher representation of women in middle, senior and top executive management. Such enterprises were also 29.4 per cent more likely to report positive business outcomes and 17.9 per cent more likely to experience increased profits than those without such policies. However, 25.2 per cent of surveyed enterprises still lacked these policies, states the ILO report.
Despite the potential benefits, corporate efforts towards gender equality have only weakened. The proportion of enterprises implementing gender equality and diversity initiatives declined from 37.4 per cent in 2018 to 26.5 per cent in 2025, a drop of 10.9 percentage points.
Initiatives relating to maternity leave and support programmes fell by 11.3 percentage points, while equal pay measures registered a sharper decline of 19.6 percentage points.
"Several factors contribute to the under-representation of women in senior managerial positions. One is the pre-conceived notion and expectation about women's capabilities, what they are considered good at and whether they can take on positions of greater responsibility. These perceptions are largely rooted in the assumption that women have to take care of their families and manage household responsibilities. These expectations influence how women's abilities and suitability for higher positions are perceived,” said Neetha N, Professor at the Centre for Women’s Development Studies.
She further said that most managerial positions require people to work beyond regular office hours, travel frequently and attend meetings. Such demands can come into conflict with women's family and caregiving responsibilities, which they are also expected to fulfil alongside their professional commitments.
"There are also women who may choose to turn down these opportunities because they feel they cannot sustain the demands of such positions. They have to devote considerable time to their workplace while also managing other responsibilities, particularly when they have young children or other caregiving obligations," she said.
“All these factors, in different ways, prevent women from moving into core business functions and advancing to higher positions in the organisational hierarchy,” she said.
The survey identified maternity leave (74.7 per cent), measures to prevent and address violence and harassment (74.1 per cent), and equal-pay initiatives (70.1 per cent) as the most frequently cited interventions for promoting gender equality and diversity.
The survey also highlighted the link between environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and women's participation in corporate leadership. While 70.8 per cent of enterprises had adopted ESG policies or practices, 81.5 per cent of these had incorporated gender considerations into their ESG strategies to a great or moderate extent.
Enterprises with ESG policies and practices were more likely to employ women in middle management (9.8 per cent), senior management (12 per cent) and top management (6.1 per cent) positions. Companies headed by women also showed a greater likelihood of adopting ESG practices.
The ILO survey further stressed the importance of monitoring gender equality through measurable indicators and voluntary targets. Enterprises using gender metrics, including indicators on pay gaps and women's representation in leadership, were 17 per cent more likely to report improved business outcomes and 8.3 per cent more likely to record increased profits.
Similarly, enterprises with gender equality strategies incorporating voluntary targets for senior management were 15.3 per cent more likely to report improved business outcomes and 7.6 per cent more likely to see increased profits. However, 57.2 per cent of surveyed enterprises had not introduced such targets.
The findings underline that improving women's representation in management requires more than policy commitments. Effective implementation, equal-pay measures, workplace safety, leadership targets and regular monitoring are essential to narrowing the gender gap and enabling more women to occupy decision-making positions, it said.
A Businesswoman's Journey
At a time when India ranks at the bottom globally in women's representation in managerial and leadership positions, the journey of women who have broken traditional barriers offers important lessons. From challenging conventional thinking to taking an Indian financial services business to international markets, Devina Mehra explains why confidence, continuous learning and the courage to take risks matter in reaching leadership positions.
Talking about breaking barriers and challenging convention, Devina Mehra, Founder, Chairperson and Managing Director of First Global, said, “I have never been deterred by the fact that nobody has done something before. For me, the questions have always been: Does it make sense, and can I do it?”
On taking the business global, Devina, who is also one of the Fortune India Top 50 Most Powerful Women 2025, said, "Being in a single country can be a big risk. The Asian financial crisis of 1997-98 was a wake-up call for me, and I realised that India alone was not enough. I wanted to diversify and enter the bigger global markets."
As a pioneer in the global market, she stressed that nobody had thought of offshoring research in the 1990s. "We became the first Indian members of the London Stock Exchange and, apart from the Japanese, the first Asian members. I believed it could be done, and I proved it."
She also talked about overcoming conventional thinking. According to her, the only thing holding you back often is the belief that this is how everyone does it. "You should not get stopped by people saying nobody has done it before or that it cannot be done. You have to think about why it cannot be done. The main thing is to feed your mind, think from first principles about what makes sense in your business, and have the confidence to go out and do it," she added.
Many women drop out during the middle of their career
Managing Director of a Noida-based recruitment firm, Global Hunt, Sunil Goel, told ETV Bharat that one of the reasons behind low women representation in leadership is that most women drop out during the middle of their careers. They take career breaks or avoid promotions because they have to equally invest time in raising their families and children. Talking about the leadership pipeline, he said, “Over the next five to 10 years, the number of women at CXO and board-level positions will grow. The women who joined the workforce in 2000 or 2005 will gradually move into leadership and decision-making roles.”
He also stressed the changing corporate culture and said that most companies have realised that a diverse workplace brings more positivity, productivity and innovation. Different genders bring different perspectives, giving organisations an edge over the competition. According to him, women's participation is currently improving, and companies are now offering work flexibility, career breaks and opportunities to return to work after a gap. The market is very competitive today when it comes to promoting, hiring and rehiring women, he said.
Underlying bias in private sector
Urvi, a senior project manager based in Delhi, said that while women continue to advance into higher roles, an underlying bias persists in the private sector, particularly at executive levels and higher pay grades where men still dominate. She said that this disparity often stems from assumptions regarding marriage, maternity, and pregnancy, which unfairly lead some to doubt whether women professionals can deliver the required results.
Emphasising that job evaluations and positions should depend strictly on capability, productivity, and effort rather than gender, Urvi said that future generations are more open to true workplace equality and equal pay. She also said that while corporate policies are increasingly recognising women's capabilities, current systems still require meaningful improvement to ensure equal opportunities that ultimately benefit the entire country.
Arisha Jilani, working with HSBC Bank, said women can be great managers because they naturally know how to organise and handle things well. She said having women in top roles is important because they truly understand everyday challenges and can help other women succeed. She points out that even though companies offer equal pay and benefits, married working women still face an unfair double burden.
According to her, men usually get full support at home, while working mothers have to manage their careers and then go home to take care of the house and children all on their own. To fix this, women need more support and shared responsibilities from their partners at home, alongside equal opportunities to rise into senior leadership roles, Arisha said.
Chetna, a manager in the travel industry, said that as women are increasingly advancing into leadership roles, they continue to face distinct career hurdles. She said that working women carry a dual burden like balancing and meeting professional expectations with domestic responsibilities, which directly impact their career growth. Despite demonstrating strong performance and leadership in both education and the workforce, women frequently encounter disparities in promotions and workplace flexibility, she said. She believes that including extended maternity leave and flexible work arrangements helps women grow in the workplace.
Lovely, who works in customer service, said women rank lower in work culture. "Although we take the double responsibility of the workplace and home, we still lack proper representation."