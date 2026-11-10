ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Were 26 Flights Affected By Diwali Firecracker Smoke In Chennai On Monday?

Chennai: As Diwali firecracker smoke enveloped the subcontinent, Chennai airport witnessed a peculiar phenomenon: On Monday, 26 flights were affected by the firecracker smoke billowing over the skies, with 11 flights forced to circle for a long time before landing, while an IndiGo flight with 156 passengers had to be diverted to Bengaluru.

So why were flights unable to land in Chennai, while Delhi, with far higher air pollution levels since Diwali, is experiencing uninterrupted operations? Let's take a detailed look at the reasons behind it.

What Happened At Chennai Airport On Monday

Chennai Airport, one of the major air transport hubs in South India, handles an average of 435 flights per day. On Diwali, firecrackers were burst in large numbers in residential areas around Chennai Airport, including Meenambakkam. It started before the permitted time of 7 pm and continued till well after 10 pm. The smoke generated enveloped the air across the city, including the airport runway.

The thick smoke on the runway affected the visibility of pilots, forcing 11 flights that were about to land to circle above Chennai for hours. Of these, 10 flights eventually landed in Chennai, while the 11th, an IndiGo flight from Raipur, had to be diverted to Bengaluru. Similarly, 15 flights scheduled to depart from Chennai were delayed. During last year's Diwali, a total of 15 flights, including 7 arrivals and 8 departures, were affected by firecracker smoke.

It needs to be kept in mind that Chennai's air quality index (AQI) on Monday was 206, which falls in the "poor" category. That's on a par for an average day in Delhi. It differed from locality to locality, though. While the AQI in Manali was recorded at 269, Arumbakkam showed 243, Kodungaiyur 200, Royapuram 199, Perungudi 188, and Velachery 134.

So How Were Flights Operating In Delhi?

Delhi experiences increased air pollution and dense fog during winters. Visibility can be severely reduced due to fog, especially in the early morning hours, with visibility dropping below 1,000 m. That's why the IGI Airport there is equipped with a 'Category III (CAT-III) Guided Landing Technology' to operate aircraft in low visibility conditions.

According to the information given in Parliament by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, six airports: Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Amritsar, Bengaluru and Kolkata, have CAT-III certified runways.

A high AQI alone will not prevent a plane from landing. What matters is whether the pilot has a clear view of the runway, can see the lights and markings on it, and whether the necessary technical facilities are available to land the plane safely.

Even if the air pollution is high, flights can still operate if runway visibility is safe. Conversely, even if the AQI is low, flight operations can be affected if thick smoke or fog surrounds the runway.

Airports also use a ground-based radio navigation system called the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to guide planes to land safely even in low visibility. This technology uses radio waves to guide the pilot towards the centerline of the runway and to descend at the correct angle.

CAT-I For Chennai