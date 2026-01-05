ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Washington’s Venezuela Push And Russia Pressure Matter For India’s Fuel Bill

A man is seen at a damaged apartment in Catia La Mar, La Guaira State, Venezuela, on January 4, 2026, a day after Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro was captured in a US strike. ( Representational Image/AFP )

New Delhi: The dramatic removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a US-led operation and Washington’s announcement that American oil majors will take over Venezuela’s energy sector have sent shockwaves through global energy markets.

For India, one of the world’s largest crude importers, the move comes at a delicate moment as President Donald Trump simultaneously threatens to raise tariffs on Indian exports over New Delhi’s continued purchases of discounted Russian oil. In the 2025-26 fiscal year, India’s crude oil imports from the US surged nearly 92 per cent, even as Russia remained the largest individual supplier.

According to data shared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India imported 178.1 million tonnes of crude between April and November last year, of which 60 million tonnes came from Russia and 13 million tonnes from the US. During the same period in 2024, India had imported 165 million tonnes of oil, which comprised 62.4 million tonnes from Russia and just 7.1 million tonnes from the US.

India’s import mix matters for domestic inflation, refinery operations, foreign exchange dynamics, and geopolitical autonomy. The evolving US stance – linking oil imports from Russia with punitive tariffs and seeking control of Venezuelan oil – creates strategic challenges for New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “a very good man” and “a good guy”, while warning that the US could quickly raise tariffs on India if required.

“He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly, and it would be very bad for them,” Trump said.

The remarks came as US Senator Lindsey Graham pressed for congressional approval of a bill to impose steep secondary tariffs on countries that continue purchasing Russian oil and gas if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine within the next 50 days.

The tariff nexus directly affects India’s export competitiveness in the US market. Higher tariffs reduce Indian exporters’ margins, risk job losses in export sectors, and could shrink India’s overall trade footprint with its largest Western trading partner. This approach also signals a deeper shift: the US is treating energy sourcing choices, specifically Russian crude imports, as a strategic issue tied to geopolitics and foreign policy outcomes, and not just commercial trade.

India’s economy demands around five million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil. Before the Ukraine war, West Asia dominated this supply. However, Russian crude supplies expanded rapidly after 2022 because they were offered at significant discounts amid Western sanctions. That helped India reduce its crude import bill and contain inflation.

Russian crude, though heavier and requiring specific refinery configurations, became a practical economic choice for Indian refiners. Discounts often mean cheaper domestic fuel after refining, which directly benefits consumers.

Unlike some US allies, India has historically pursued strategic autonomy in its energy partnerships. New Delhi argues that energy security is a top priority – a necessity to power a fast-growing economy of over 1.4 billion people. In Indian official statements responding to US tariff threats, New Delhi has emphasised that market dynamics - not geopolitical alignment – drive its oil import decisions.