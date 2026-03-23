ETV Bharat / bharat

Why 'Vishwaguru' Not Advancing BRICS Summit For Diplomatic Initiative On West Asia Crisis: Congress

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Monday asked why the “self-styled Vishwaguru” is not advancing the BRICS+ Summit that India is set to host this year to put together a diplomatic initiative to deal with the crisis in West Asia. The opposition party also claimed that Modi does not want to “antagonise” US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, pointed out that the 18th annual BRICS+ Summit will take place in New Delhi under India's Presidency later this year, with Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the UAE as members.

“Why is the self-styled Vishwaguru not advancing the Summit to put together a diplomatic initiative to deal with the crisis in West Asia and its impacts? Clearly, he does not want to antagonise President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Ramesh said on X.

“Mr Modi has reportedly been making phone calls to foreign leaders to discuss the West Asia situation. This mode of communication has its limitations – no hugs, and no finger-waving, gyaan-giving photo-ops for our El Supremo.