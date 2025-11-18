ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Why Use Machinery For Political Battles?' SC Rejects CBI’s Plea For Jharkhand Probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking its nod to initiate a preliminary enquiry into the allegations of irregularities in appointments and promotions in Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai orally observed why the central agency was using the machinery in “political battles”. The bench, also comprising justice K Vinod Chandran, was hearing an interim application of the CBI seeking the nod to initiate a preliminary enquiry.

In November, last year, the apex court had put on hold the Jharkhand High Court verdict of September 23, 2024. The high court had directed the central agency to inquire into the alleged irregularities in appointments and promotions in the State Assembly.

During the hearing today, the bench made it clear that it is not keen to entertain the plea by the probe agency.