‘Why Use Machinery For Political Battles?' SC Rejects CBI’s Plea For Jharkhand Probe
Earlier apex court had put on hold Jharkhand High Court's September 23, 2024 order directing a CBI probe into alleged illegal appointments in State Assembly.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking its nod to initiate a preliminary enquiry into the allegations of irregularities in appointments and promotions in Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai orally observed why the central agency was using the machinery in “political battles”. The bench, also comprising justice K Vinod Chandran, was hearing an interim application of the CBI seeking the nod to initiate a preliminary enquiry.
In November, last year, the apex court had put on hold the Jharkhand High Court verdict of September 23, 2024. The high court had directed the central agency to inquire into the alleged irregularities in appointments and promotions in the State Assembly.
During the hearing today, the bench made it clear that it is not keen to entertain the plea by the probe agency.
“Why do you use the machinery for your political battles? We have told you so many times," the CJI observed.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat, submitted before the bench that it is shocking that when matters come up, the CBI appears in that court beforehand. "Not in this case," countered additional solicitor general S V Raju, who was representing the CBI before the bench.
It was argued before the court that the CBI appears when there is an offence. However, the bench remained unconvinced.
Earlier, the apex court had put on hold the verdict of the high court. The apex court had then agreed to hear the plea filed by the Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat and others challenging the high court verdict. However, there was no effective hearing in the case after November, 2024.
