Why Unrest Prevails In Karbi Anglong Districts Of Assam?

Guwahati: Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam that are spread over 10,434 square kilometres have been on the edge for the last few days following violent protests by indigenous Karbi groups demanding protection of their land rights under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The unrest has been most intense in West Karbi Anglong.

What began as a peaceful movement against the alleged encroachment on protected tribal land, turned violent leaving two people dead -- one due to police firing and another who was burnt alive -- and injuring scores of others including at least 38 Police personnel.

Angry protesters torched the residence of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, and set ablaze a major market complex in Kheroni. The Assam government has imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services indefinitely across the Karbi Anglong hill region.

At the heart of the crisis lies a sense of fear among the Karbi people that they are losing demographic, political and economic control over their ancestral land due to encroachment by non-tribal settlers.

The trigger for the violence was the long-pending demand to evict alleged encroachers from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) areas originally earmarked for livestock grazing and tribal livelihoods that are protected constitutionally.

Karbi organizations claim that over 7,184 acres of VGR and PGR land have been illegally occupied by non-tribal settlers, largely Hindi-speaking communities from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, in violation of tribal land protection laws applicable to the areas covered by the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Karbi Anglong is a Sixth Schedule autonomous hill district created to safeguard the land, culture and identity of indigenous tribes. The KAAC was formally constituted in 1952 making it Assam’s first full-fledged autonomous council.

Under the Sixth Schedule provisions, people who settled in Karbi Anglong after 1951 are not entitled to land ownership rights. However, migration into the hills has continued over decades, beginning with the settlement of Kukis displaced after the Anglo-Kuki War (1917–1919) and accelerating from the 1960s onwards with the arrival of the agricultural settlers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.