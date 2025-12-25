Why Unrest Prevails In Karbi Anglong Districts Of Assam?
The two districts have been on the edge for the last few days following violent protests by Karbi groups demanding protection of their land rights
Guwahati: Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam that are spread over 10,434 square kilometres have been on the edge for the last few days following violent protests by indigenous Karbi groups demanding protection of their land rights under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The unrest has been most intense in West Karbi Anglong.
What began as a peaceful movement against the alleged encroachment on protected tribal land, turned violent leaving two people dead -- one due to police firing and another who was burnt alive -- and injuring scores of others including at least 38 Police personnel.
Angry protesters torched the residence of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, and set ablaze a major market complex in Kheroni. The Assam government has imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services indefinitely across the Karbi Anglong hill region.
At the heart of the crisis lies a sense of fear among the Karbi people that they are losing demographic, political and economic control over their ancestral land due to encroachment by non-tribal settlers.
The trigger for the violence was the long-pending demand to evict alleged encroachers from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) areas originally earmarked for livestock grazing and tribal livelihoods that are protected constitutionally.
Karbi organizations claim that over 7,184 acres of VGR and PGR land have been illegally occupied by non-tribal settlers, largely Hindi-speaking communities from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, in violation of tribal land protection laws applicable to the areas covered by the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
Karbi Anglong is a Sixth Schedule autonomous hill district created to safeguard the land, culture and identity of indigenous tribes. The KAAC was formally constituted in 1952 making it Assam’s first full-fledged autonomous council.
Under the Sixth Schedule provisions, people who settled in Karbi Anglong after 1951 are not entitled to land ownership rights. However, migration into the hills has continued over decades, beginning with the settlement of Kukis displaced after the Anglo-Kuki War (1917–1919) and accelerating from the 1960s onwards with the arrival of the agricultural settlers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
According to KAAC data, the entire conflict-hit Kheroni area falls under PGR land. More than 1,000 houses, 30 schools, 27 temples, a mosque, a Police Station, power and irrigation offices have come up on grazing reserve land.
In Dokmoka and Phuloni areas alone, over 2,000 non-Karbi families are reportedly living on VGR and PGR land, some for more than six decades.
In February 2024, following sustained pressure from Karbi youth organizations, the KAAC issued eviction notices to the alleged encroachers. However, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Gauhati High Court led to an interim stay on the eviction drive stalling the process and intensifying resentment among the indigenous groups.
Tensions peaked after nine Karbi activists began an indefinite hunger strike on December 8 in the Felangpi area of West Karbi Anglong demanding immediate eviction of encroachers.
On Monday morning, the Police detained the protesting leader Litson Rongphar along with several others from the protest site. This news spread rapidly, prompting large crowds to surround Kheroni Police Station and block roads demanding the protesters’ release. The situation soon spiralled out of control leading to arson and violent clashes.
The leaders of indigenous groups say that the movement is not limited to grazing reserve land alone but it is a broader struggle for survival.
"This is not just a PGR or VGR issue. Karbis are disappearing from Karbi Anglong. What was once Karbi land has now turned into land of non-Karbis and non-Assamese," said Rongphar who is leading the land rights agitation.
He alleged that Karbis have lost political, economic and social power in their own homeland.
"For the last three to four years, we have been appealing for eviction. The government did not act. Today, Karbis constitute only 35 % of the population in Karbi Anglong. We are demanding protection under Article 244 to safeguard our future," he said.
Rongphar further claimed that Karbis once formed 70% to 80% of the population in the 1980s and 1990s but their numbers have steadily declined. Of the 26 seats in the KAAC, only 10 are currently held by Karbi representatives with the remaining seats allegedly dominated by non-tribals.
The Assam government has deployed additional security forces to restore order in the area. Director General of Police Harmeet Singh personally visited the violence-hit areas and stated on Wednesday that the situation was largely under control.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasised that the issue must be resolved through democratic means.
"There is a perception among the Karbi people that non-Karbis now outnumber them in Karbi Anglong. But the claim that Karbis have been reduced to 35% needs verification. We cannot resolve this issue through violence or forceful eviction. A solution will be found through dialogue," the Chief Minister said.
He also acknowledged concerns of non-tribal families who have lived in the area for decades and now fear losing their homes and livelihoods.
A tripartite meeting between the Assam government, the KAAC and representatives of the protesting groups is expected to be held soon.
While calm may gradually return to the hills, the underlying conflict between constitutional land protection for indigenous tribes and decades old settlement by non-tribal communities remains unresolved.
