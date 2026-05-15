‘Why These Petty Politicians Making Such Statements, Be Careful’, SC In Shiv Sena Symbol Case
Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat said whenever the court has a couple of hours, the matter can be fixed and both sides can make submissions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 15, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST|
Updated : May 15, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised the “irresponsible statements” of some politicians alleging non-hearing of the Shiv Sena symbol row case in the top court, saying, “Why are these petty politicians making statements?” and, “We will issue a warning – be careful of using the words."
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The matter before the bench concerned the dispute between Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) over the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' symbol.
A visibly anguished CJI told the counsel, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, that parties before it had sought dates in the matter and then statements were being made that the apex court was not deciding the case. The CJI said, "as if the apex court is not deciding the case," and added, “We want to catch hold of everyone. We will issue a warning – be careful of using the words."
“I am not a person who will accept this kind of conduct. Here, you do not want to argue. There you want to make a statement," said the CJI.
Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat, representing the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, said whenever the court fixes the day, they will argue the matter. The CJI said then argue today and added, “When the matter is taken up, you say fix a date…why these petty politicians are making statements."
Kamat said the matter was shown today on the list for directions. “We expect cooperation from both sides…," said the CJI. Kamat said whenever the court has a couple of hours, the matter can be fixed and both sides can make submissions. “Next date you can start, meanwhile the others can join. Now, it will go in July only…," said the CJI.
Kamat said they have no issue in beginning the arguments on the matter, as they have been waiting for three years, and whenever the court fixes the date, they will argue the matter.
"We will fix the date. Our only concern is that whatever delay has happened before at any stage of the hearing. These irresponsible statements are being made. That is not something…," said the CJI.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Eknath Shinde side, said, “I have been hearing that. Our side hasn’t done it. But anyway. It should not be made by any side. We know the pressure upon the court….this (these statements) is completely unacceptable.”
“We are sitting till 4 o'clock. If somebody finds us sitting ideal, we understand that," said the CJI. Rohatgi said there is no question and added, “As lawyers, we will never support such a statement made by any party." The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing on July 30.
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