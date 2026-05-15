ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Why These Petty Politicians Making Such Statements, Be Careful’, SC In Shiv Sena Symbol Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised the “irresponsible statements” of some politicians alleging non-hearing of the Shiv Sena symbol row case in the top court, saying, “Why are these petty politicians making statements?” and, “We will issue a warning – be careful of using the words."

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The matter before the bench concerned the dispute between Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) over the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

A visibly anguished CJI told the counsel, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, that parties before it had sought dates in the matter and then statements were being made that the apex court was not deciding the case. The CJI said, "as if the apex court is not deciding the case," and added, “We want to catch hold of everyone. We will issue a warning – be careful of using the words."

“I am not a person who will accept this kind of conduct. Here, you do not want to argue. There you want to make a statement," said the CJI.

Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat, representing the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, said whenever the court fixes the day, they will argue the matter. The CJI said then argue today and added, “When the matter is taken up, you say fix a date…why these petty politicians are making statements."

Kamat said the matter was shown today on the list for directions. “We expect cooperation from both sides…," said the CJI. Kamat said whenever the court has a couple of hours, the matter can be fixed and both sides can make submissions. “Next date you can start, meanwhile the others can join. Now, it will go in July only…," said the CJI.