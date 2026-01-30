'Must Preserve Its Central Role': Economic Survey Calls For A Careful Re-Examination Of RTI Act
File notings, internal opinions, and draft notes fall squarely within the RTI Act's definition of information with only Cabinet papers protected temporarily
Published : January 30, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2025–26 has reopened the conversation on the Right to Information Act, arguing that while the law remains a cornerstone of transparency and anti-corruption efforts, nearly two decades on it may need careful recalibration to ensure openness strengthens governance without constraining candid decision-making.
Under the title, 'The RTI Act: Transparency without Blindness', the survey said that the Right To Information (RTI) Act, 2005, is widely seen as one of India's most powerful democratic reforms.
"The RTI Act empowered citizens to demand answers, lifted the veil of administrative secrecy, and gave ordinary people a tool to challenge corruption. Yet, like any powerful instrument, it carries risks. Unless carefully balanced, RTI risks becoming an end in itself, with disclosure celebrated regardless of its contribution to better governance. That may undermine the very purpose it was meant to serve," the survey noted.
It must be reiterated, however, that any re-examination must preserve its central role as an accountability instrument, while refining its operation in narrowly defined areas of internal deliberation, added the survey.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, former Chief Information Commissioner of India, Wajahat Habibullah, said that it is certainly very constructive to have discussion, have an open public conversation on the merits and demerits of the RTI Act. "The particular suggestions which have been made in this case (Economic Survey), I don't think carry any weight except to a certain extent. I mean they have to be looked at much more closely," said the first CIC.
But the fact of it now being reviewed after 20 years of its implementation, Habibullah added, "not to dilute it, but to further strengthen it. Certainly that is a healthy. That is a healthy situation. The RTI act itself encourages discussion and conversation. That is the whole purpose of making information available."
Case for Re Examination
The survey suggests that a few possible adjustments may be worth exploring.
- One could be to exempt brainstorming notes, working papers, and draft comments until they form part of the final record of decision-making.
- Another option could be to protect service records, transfers, and confidential staff reports from casual requests that add little value to the public interest.
- A third might be to explore a narrowly defined ministerial veto, subject to parliamentary oversight, to guard against disclosures that could unduly constrain governance.
"These are not prescriptions, but suggestions worth debating to ensure that the Act remains effective while also safeguarding the integrity of decision-making," it adds.
The survey also notes that the RTI Act was never intended as a tool for idle curiosity, nor as a mechanism to micromanage government from the outside. Its purpose is far higher, and the law itself makes that clear. The Act seeks "to promote transparency and accountability in the working of every public authority" and "to contain corruption and to enhance the people’s participation in the democratic process."
The Act is best understood not as an end in itself, but as a means to strengthen democracy. The wiser path is to keep it anchored to this original aim: enabling citizens to demand accountability for decisions that affect them, while also ensuring that space for candid deliberation and respect for privacy remain protected. That balance between openness and candour is what will keep the RTI Act true to its purpose, it added.
Some global History and practices
The survey also noted that the idea of citizens' right to know is not uniquely Indian. "Sweden pioneered it with the world's first Freedom of Information Law (FOIA) in 1766. The United States enacted its FOIA in 1966, and the United Kingdom followed in 2000.
Notably, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair later admitted he regretted introducing it, not because he opposed accountability, but because he felt governance itself suffered: 'You can't run a government without being able to have confidential discussions with people on issues of profound importance.' The UK House of Commons Justice Committee (2012–13) reached a similar conclusion, urging wider use of exemptions to protect candid internal debate.
"The global experience suggests that transparency works best when paired with room for candid discussion," describes survey.
It further said that in the United States, internal personnel rules, inter-agency memos, and financial regulation reports are exempt from disclosure. "Sweden protects fiscal and monetary policy, supervisory activities, and the economic interests of institutions under its secrecy provisions. The United Kingdom exempts policy formulation where disclosure may harm the public interest, with ministers retaining veto powers even against orders of courts or commissions. The World Bank similarly excludes deliberative information and administrative matters from its disclosure policy," survey added.
RTI in India
According to the survey, India, in contrast leaves far less space for such carve-outs. Draft notes, internal correspondence, and even personal records of officials often enter the public domain, sometimes even where the link to public interest is weak.
Unlike the United States, the United Kingdom, or South Africa, which explicitly shield policy deliberations and draft documents, India has no general "deliberative process" exemption. File notings, internal opinions, and draft notes fall squarely within the Act's definition of information with only Cabinet papers protected temporarily until a decision is made. Combined with a strong public interest override that can compel disclosure even of exempt material, suggests India's RTI regime comparatively broad. The challenge now is to preserve this openness while also retaining space for effective public use of the law.
