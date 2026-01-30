ETV Bharat / bharat

'Must Preserve Its Central Role': Economic Survey Calls For A Careful Re-Examination Of RTI Act

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2025–26 has reopened the conversation on the Right to Information Act, arguing that while the law remains a cornerstone of transparency and anti-corruption efforts, nearly two decades on it may need careful recalibration to ensure openness strengthens governance without constraining candid decision-making.

Under the title, 'The RTI Act: Transparency without Blindness', the survey said that the Right To Information (RTI) Act, 2005, is widely seen as one of India's most powerful democratic reforms.

"The RTI Act empowered citizens to demand answers, lifted the veil of administrative secrecy, and gave ordinary people a tool to challenge corruption. Yet, like any powerful instrument, it carries risks. Unless carefully balanced, RTI risks becoming an end in itself, with disclosure celebrated regardless of its contribution to better governance. That may undermine the very purpose it was meant to serve," the survey noted.

It must be reiterated, however, that any re-examination must preserve its central role as an accountability instrument, while refining its operation in narrowly defined areas of internal deliberation, added the survey.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, former Chief Information Commissioner of India, Wajahat Habibullah, said that it is certainly very constructive to have discussion, have an open public conversation on the merits and demerits of the RTI Act. "The particular suggestions which have been made in this case (Economic Survey), I don't think carry any weight except to a certain extent. I mean they have to be looked at much more closely," said the first CIC.

But the fact of it now being reviewed after 20 years of its implementation, Habibullah added, "not to dilute it, but to further strengthen it. Certainly that is a healthy. That is a healthy situation. The RTI act itself encourages discussion and conversation. That is the whole purpose of making information available."

Case for Re Examination

The survey suggests that a few possible adjustments may be worth exploring.