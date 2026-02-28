ETV Bharat / bharat

Why The Delhi Court Pulled Up CBI's 'South Group' Labelling As 'Unwarranted' In Excise Policy Case

File - Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha being welcomed on her arrival after getting bail in the 'excise policy case' by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Her brother and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao is also present. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court, in its order pronounced on February 27, has found that the Central Bureau of Investigation failed to establish any criminal conspiracy or illegal gratification in the Delhi excise policy case, holding that the prosecution's narrative was unsupported by evidence and riddled with contradictions. Discharging all 23 accused, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and BRS leader K. Kavitha, the court recorded serious concerns over the manner of investigation, rejected the prosecution's reliance on the so-called 'South Group".

South Group Label Comes Under Fire

A central feature of the prosecution's narrative, the so-called "South Group", was decisively rejected by the court. The judgment held that region-based identity labelling has no place in criminal jurisprudence, particularly when it bears no nexus to the alleged offence. It was observed that no equivalent descriptors, such as a "North Group" were ever used, rendering the terminology arbitrary and unwarranted.

According to the CBI's chargesheet, the "South Group" was allegedly headed by K. Kavitha (A 17), daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and comprised:

Abhishek Boinpally (A-4)

Arun Ramchandra Pillai (A-5)

Mootha Gautam (A-6)

Butchibabu Gorantla (A-11)

Sarath Chandra Reddy (A-23)

Several of these individuals were described as chartered accountants or associates. The CBI's prosecution alleged that this group was favoured through the grant of an L-1 licence to Indospirits, with Sameer Mahendru (A-7) projected as a beneficiary, and that illegal gratification of Rs 90–100 crore was negotiated through intermediaries and hawala routes.

The court found that these allegations lacked "foundational facts" and, in the absence of offences under the IPC or the Prevention of Corruption Act, continuation of proceedings would amount to an unwarranted trial.

Reliance on the US Court Ruling