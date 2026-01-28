ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Students Oppose Proposed UGC New Rules 2026? Law, Objectives And Key Concerns Explained

Patna: Following the proposed University Grants Commission (UGC) New Rules 2026, protests by General Category students have been taking place across the country since Tuesday. The demonstrations have also spread to Bihar, including Patna and several other districts.

Students are not only expressing their views on social media, but also are holding peaceful demonstrations at many universities against the proposed rules. In view of the continued protests, a petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court.

With the protests brewing nationwide, let us understand what this law is and why it is being opposed.

What Is The Law?

The UGC has proposed new rules and a comprehensive law to reform and monitor the higher education system. The UGC claims that its aim is to ensure transparency, accountability, and quality in universities, colleges, and other higher education institutions.

Objectives Of The New Law

Under the proposed law, all educational institutions must strictly follow UGC guidelines. Violations may lead to financial penalties, cancellation of institutional recognition, legal action and even imprisonment in serious cases.

The law aims to ensure equality in higher education institutions, protect SC/ST and OBC students, and prevent discrimination based on caste or gender.

Why Is There A Protest From The General Category Students?

Protests have started in universities and colleges among General Category students and some academicians. Many educationists, however, say the new rules will help prevent discrimination against weaker sections.

Students have questioned whether the government can guarantee that the General Category students will not face discrimination. They say the law assumes discrimination happens only against SC/ST and OBC students. The provision of imprisonment has created confusion and fear among students.

Ashish Kumar, a student at Patna University, says the government claims it wants to promote equality through the UGC New Rules, but there is no visible atmosphere of conflict on campuses. He said, “After this rule, General Category students will face discrimination. They will hear abuses on campus and be forced to stay silent. If they speak up, they may go to jail.”

He added that the bill is politically motivated because of elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. He says reservation benefits have already helped many students progress and study abroad.

Archana Kumari, a Patna University student, says she has always supported students facing injustice, including OBC students. She says the rules are being opposed because students with dreams from rural areas are now being dragged into politics.

She said that educational institutions should remain temples of learning and not political battlegrounds.

What Are The Main Demands Of The Students?

Saket Kumar, a student of Patna University, said that once this rule is implemented, those accused will have to prove their innocence, while the complainant will not be required to prove that discrimination occurred. He has demanded that the provisions of imprisonment and criminal punishment in the new UGC law be clarified and limited.

He said, “Minor disputes and academic matters in educational institutions should not be turned into criminal cases. Students also want strong systems for impartial inquiry, dialogue, and grievance redressal at the university level, keeping in mind concerns about possible misuse of the SC/ST Act, so that fear among General Category students can be reduced.”

Students said that like the government asked citizens to bang steel plates during the COVID lockdown, they will now “beat plates” to remove the BJP government from power. They claim the law does injustice to a large section of society, and will not be accepted under any circumstances.