Why Students Oppose Proposed UGC New Rules 2026? Law, Objectives And Key Concerns Explained
Students across India, and especially across Bihar, are protesting the proposed rules, citing concerns about criminal provisions, fears of discrimination, and campus tensions.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Patna: Following the proposed University Grants Commission (UGC) New Rules 2026, protests by General Category students have been taking place across the country since Tuesday. The demonstrations have also spread to Bihar, including Patna and several other districts.
Students are not only expressing their views on social media, but also are holding peaceful demonstrations at many universities against the proposed rules. In view of the continued protests, a petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court.
With the protests brewing nationwide, let us understand what this law is and why it is being opposed.
What Is The Law?
The UGC has proposed new rules and a comprehensive law to reform and monitor the higher education system. The UGC claims that its aim is to ensure transparency, accountability, and quality in universities, colleges, and other higher education institutions.
Objectives Of The New Law
Under the proposed law, all educational institutions must strictly follow UGC guidelines. Violations may lead to financial penalties, cancellation of institutional recognition, legal action and even imprisonment in serious cases.
The law aims to ensure equality in higher education institutions, protect SC/ST and OBC students, and prevent discrimination based on caste or gender.
Why Is There A Protest From The General Category Students?
Protests have started in universities and colleges among General Category students and some academicians. Many educationists, however, say the new rules will help prevent discrimination against weaker sections.
Students have questioned whether the government can guarantee that the General Category students will not face discrimination. They say the law assumes discrimination happens only against SC/ST and OBC students. The provision of imprisonment has created confusion and fear among students.
Ashish Kumar, a student at Patna University, says the government claims it wants to promote equality through the UGC New Rules, but there is no visible atmosphere of conflict on campuses. He said, “After this rule, General Category students will face discrimination. They will hear abuses on campus and be forced to stay silent. If they speak up, they may go to jail.”
He added that the bill is politically motivated because of elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. He says reservation benefits have already helped many students progress and study abroad.
Archana Kumari, a Patna University student, says she has always supported students facing injustice, including OBC students. She says the rules are being opposed because students with dreams from rural areas are now being dragged into politics.
She said that educational institutions should remain temples of learning and not political battlegrounds.
What Are The Main Demands Of The Students?
Saket Kumar, a student of Patna University, said that once this rule is implemented, those accused will have to prove their innocence, while the complainant will not be required to prove that discrimination occurred. He has demanded that the provisions of imprisonment and criminal punishment in the new UGC law be clarified and limited.
He said, “Minor disputes and academic matters in educational institutions should not be turned into criminal cases. Students also want strong systems for impartial inquiry, dialogue, and grievance redressal at the university level, keeping in mind concerns about possible misuse of the SC/ST Act, so that fear among General Category students can be reduced.”
Students said that like the government asked citizens to bang steel plates during the COVID lockdown, they will now “beat plates” to remove the BJP government from power. They claim the law does injustice to a large section of society, and will not be accepted under any circumstances.
What Do Educationists Say?
An educationist from Bihar, Guru Rahman, says a University Equality Act is already in place. This time, OBC students have also been included along with SC/ST students. Under the law, if discrimination occurs on the basis of caste, religion, gender, or disability, the commission will issue a decision.
He added, “Upon receiving any complaint of discrimination, the guilty could face up to three years in jail. There is also provision for expulsion from the institution. This will create fear among wrongdoers. The rules will benefit universities by promoting equality. We support it.”
Senior journalist Sunil Pandey says the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act is a strict law meant to protect Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from harassment, discrimination, and violence, with provisions for immediate arrest and imprisonment in many cases. Under the proposed UGC New Rules, OBC students have also been brought under a similar protective framework.
“Such provisions already apply in educational institutions. If they are enforced more strictly under the new UGC rules, even minor disputes could turn into serious criminal cases. This fear among students has become a major reason for the protests,” Pandey said.
Experts’ Perspective
Senior political analyst and former Patna University professor N K Chaudhary said that in the 1960s, caste-related disputes were visible, but over the past three decades, such conflicts had reduced. He believes the rules were not needed at this time. He added that this act will again spark disputes among students on campuses and turn them into political battlegrounds.
Chaudhary believes the BJP has traditionally had support among upper-caste voters, and dissatisfaction among General Category students is growing. He says opposition parties may try to create divisions in the BJP’s traditional vote base.
What Politicians Say About It?
Former BJP district president Dharmendra Kishore Mishra says the government should come to its senses, as the issue concerns the existence and identity of upper-caste students. He says votes are counted during elections, but student interests are ignored afterwards. Therefore, the government should reconsider the new law. Mishra further stated that the Constitution already provides a general framework, which should remain.
The Opposition party is supporting the government’s decision. RJD spokesperson Arun Yadav said the committee’s decision, taken after extensive study, is welcome. He said this is not charity but a constitutional right, and cases of discrimination in universities have surfaced repeatedly. He added that in several cases, students have even lost their lives and those opposing these rules are opposing the Constitution.
Amid the politics surrounding the UGC move, the BJP has maintained its silence and party leaders are avoiding comments on this issue. JD(U) is also avoiding taking sides. JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the Constitution gives everyone the right to express their views, and dissatisfaction in any section of society is not good for democracy. He said the matter is before the Supreme Court.
He said, “Various comments and anger are being seen over the new UGC rules. A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court. Everyone respects the judiciary, and whatever decision it gives will be accepted.”
Assurance From Education Minister
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured that no one will be harassed, misuse of the law will not be allowed, and the system will function within constitutional limits.
Advocate Dharmendra Kumar Singh said, “This law is meant to send upper-caste students to jail. What the Constitution says should prevail. This law should not be implemented in the country. The government wants to create division among students.”
Protests in Other Districts
Protests are not limited to Patna; they are also taking place in other districts across Bihar as well. In Sheohar, students held rallies to express opposition. An effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burned, and students beat plates as a form of protest. Office-bearers and workers from organisations such as Karni Sena and Parshuram Sena participated in large numbers.
Also Read: