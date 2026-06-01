ETV Bharat / bharat

Srinagar Airport To Remain Closed Twice A Week For Three Months From July 1

Srinagar: Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport will remain closed for passenger flight operations two days every week from July through September as authorities press ahead with a major runway resurfacing project, a move expected to affect more than two lakh passenger movements during the peak summer travel season in Jammu and Kashmir.

The shutdown will coincide with the annual Amarnath Yatra, raising concerns among travellers, tour operators and families of pilgrims about flight availability and scheduling disruptions.

Airport authorities say the maintenance works are necessary for long-term operational safety and efficiency, but stakeholders expect the restrictions to place additional pressure on air connectivity to the Valley during one of the busiest periods of the year.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the phone, Airport Director Javed Anjum said passenger flight operations will remain suspended every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 due to ongoing runway repair and resurfacing works.

A view of the Srinagar airport (ETV Bharat)

"We have received communication that due to runway repair works, passenger flight operations will be suspended on every Monday and Tuesday during July, August and September," Anjum said.

The decision marks a revision of an earlier schedule communicated by the Indian Air Force (IAF). In a communication issued in February, the Air Force Station Srinagar had proposed closure of the airfield on Saturdays and Sundays between August 1 and October 15 for runway resurfacing and associated infrastructure works. Authorities have now altered the plan, advancing the closure period and shifting the shutdown to Mondays and Tuesdays beginning July 1.

The development comes as Srinagar Airport is already operating under significant restrictions because of the runway rehabilitation project that began on April 6.