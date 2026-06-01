Srinagar Airport To Remain Closed Twice A Week For Three Months From July 1
The shutdown will coincide with the annual Amarnath Yatra, raising concerns among travellers, tour operators and families of pilgrims about flight availability.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Srinagar: Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport will remain closed for passenger flight operations two days every week from July through September as authorities press ahead with a major runway resurfacing project, a move expected to affect more than two lakh passenger movements during the peak summer travel season in Jammu and Kashmir.
The shutdown will coincide with the annual Amarnath Yatra, raising concerns among travellers, tour operators and families of pilgrims about flight availability and scheduling disruptions.
Airport authorities say the maintenance works are necessary for long-term operational safety and efficiency, but stakeholders expect the restrictions to place additional pressure on air connectivity to the Valley during one of the busiest periods of the year.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the phone, Airport Director Javed Anjum said passenger flight operations will remain suspended every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 due to ongoing runway repair and resurfacing works.
"We have received communication that due to runway repair works, passenger flight operations will be suspended on every Monday and Tuesday during July, August and September," Anjum said.
The decision marks a revision of an earlier schedule communicated by the Indian Air Force (IAF). In a communication issued in February, the Air Force Station Srinagar had proposed closure of the airfield on Saturdays and Sundays between August 1 and October 15 for runway resurfacing and associated infrastructure works. Authorities have now altered the plan, advancing the closure period and shifting the shutdown to Mondays and Tuesdays beginning July 1.
The development comes as Srinagar Airport is already operating under significant restrictions because of the runway rehabilitation project that began on April 6.
According to official assessments, the ongoing works involve extensive reconstruction and resurfacing of the runway. During the current phase, the declared operational length of Runway 31 has been reduced by 1,165 metres, affecting aircraft operations and airport capacity.
Civil flight operations have already been restricted to the period between 8 AM and 5 PM daily, while construction activity continues throughout the night. The runway works have also temporarily affected approach lighting systems and Instrument Landing System facilities, requiring aircraft to use alternative navigation procedures.
Before the restrictions were imposed, Srinagar Airport handled around 60 flight movements daily, including arrivals and departures, between 8 AM and 10 PM. At present, the airport receives approximately 35 to 40 flight arrivals each day under the summer schedule approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Airport authorities had earlier estimated that closure of the airport during the proposed shutdown period could affect nearly 550 flights, amounting to around 1,100 aircraft movements and more than 2.1 lakh passenger movements. The assessment projected that roughly 2,400 passengers a day could face disruption during periods of restricted operations.
The latest closure schedule overlaps almost entirely with the annual Amarnath Yatra, one of the country's largest religious pilgrimages. This year's yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3 and conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Thousands of pilgrims from across India travel to Kashmir by air during the yatra period, making Srinagar Airport a critical transportation hub. Travel operators said the revised closure schedule could affect flight availability during the pilgrimage season.
A Srinagar-based travel agent, Irfan Lone, said airlines would likely have to accommodate passengers within a reduced operating window.
"July and August are among the busiest months for travel to Kashmir because of the Amarnath Yatra and the summer tourist season. Any reduction in operating days is expected to increase pressure on available seats," he said.
Officials said a decision on airport operations beyond September will be taken after assessing the progress of runway resurfacing works and future operational requirements.
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