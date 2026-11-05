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'Why Send Chief Secretary To Jail': SC Halts Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against Punjab CS

Supreme Court of India ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold criminal contempt proceedings initiated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court against Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha over the state government’s failure to comply with its directions on payment of pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears to employees and pensioners.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. Senior advocate Vikas Singh appeared for the additional chief secretary and the state government.

During the hearing, the bench asked the contempt petitioner, "Why are you interested in sending the chief secretary to jail? We will stay the contempt. Other proceedings can go on…" The counsel representing petitioner Manjit Singh Randhawa contended that the Chief Secretary had sent a communication to all departments. He claimed the communication stated that court orders did not have to be complied with. "You cannot press for contempt based on their internal communication. We do not appreciate such arm-twisting," said the bench. Vikas Singh contended that Sinha was being hauled up for criminal contempt by the High Court in a matter that had already been disposed of. The bench directed a stay on further proceedings in the criminal contempt case until further orders.