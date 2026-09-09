ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Retain Dacoity Act If State Has No Dacoits Left?' Madhya Pradesh High Court Asks Top Cops Regarding PIL Alleging Misuse

Gwalior: The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by former state home minister and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Govind Singh, challenging the state's 45-year-old anti-dacoity Act (Madhya Pradesh Dakaiti Aur Vyapharan Prabhavit Kshetra Adhiniyam, 1981, aka, Dacoity and Kidnapping Affected Areas Act).

The argument of the former MLA of Lahar was that the continuation of imposition of the act, especially when the government has acknowledged there are no listed dacoit gangs in the state, was violating the fundamental rights to equality (Article 14) and personal liberty (Article 21).

He was hinting at the allegations of misuse of the Act, especially across six districts in the Gwalior-Chambal region (Shivpuri, Datia, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur) over the past six years, during which over 1,000 FIRs have been registered under this Act. Singh's petition alleges that police regularly add sections 11 and 13 of the Dacoity Act to everyday criminal cases like property disputes, minor fights or thefts, to deliberately exploit its severe penalties.

During the hearing, the High Court sought a response regarding the Dacoity Act from the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of six districts.