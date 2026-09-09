'Why Retain Dacoity Act If State Has No Dacoits Left?' Madhya Pradesh High Court Asks Top Cops Regarding PIL Alleging Misuse
The PIL by former state LoP Govind Singh alleged over 1,000 FIRs in petty crimes, with sections of the Act added to exploit its penalties.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Gwalior: The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by former state home minister and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Govind Singh, challenging the state's 45-year-old anti-dacoity Act (Madhya Pradesh Dakaiti Aur Vyapharan Prabhavit Kshetra Adhiniyam, 1981, aka, Dacoity and Kidnapping Affected Areas Act).
The argument of the former MLA of Lahar was that the continuation of imposition of the act, especially when the government has acknowledged there are no listed dacoit gangs in the state, was violating the fundamental rights to equality (Article 14) and personal liberty (Article 21).
He was hinting at the allegations of misuse of the Act, especially across six districts in the Gwalior-Chambal region (Shivpuri, Datia, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur) over the past six years, during which over 1,000 FIRs have been registered under this Act. Singh's petition alleges that police regularly add sections 11 and 13 of the Dacoity Act to everyday criminal cases like property disputes, minor fights or thefts, to deliberately exploit its severe penalties.
During the hearing, the High Court sought a response regarding the Dacoity Act from the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of six districts.
According to the petitioner's counsel, senior advocate Rajeev Sharma, "Arguments against the Dacoity Act were presented before the Hon'ble Court. These highlighted the government's own admission in the Assembly that 'no listed dacoit gang is currently active in Madhya Pradesh.' Since the Dacoity Act was originally enacted to combat dacoits, and the government itself states that there are no dacoits left in the state, maintaining the Act is now irrelevant."
The PIL also presented key points to the HC regarding the continued application of the provisions of the Dacoity Act of 1981 by the Madhya Pradesh Police. The petitioner stated, "In the Gwalior-Chambal region, the police register cases against innocent villagers and farmers under sections 11 and 13 of the Dacoity Act, 1981, even for trivial matters. Furthermore, Section 5(1) of the Act is invoked to deny the accused the benefit of anticipatory bail."
Following the hearing, the division bench of the High Court, taking cognisance of the arguments raised in the PIL, issued a showcause notice regarding the application and justification of the Dacoity Act to the Superintendents of Police (SP) of the six districts (Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Sheopur, and Gwalior), as well as the Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Home Department and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh, seeking a response within four weeks.
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