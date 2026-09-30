ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Restrictions Only For Women's Safety, Let's Discuss Boy's Upbringing & Counselling: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Political activity over the safety of women and girls in the capital, Delhi, has intensified. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a scathing attack on society's traditional mindset regarding women's safety, asking why, whenever an untoward incident occurs, the conversation immediately shifts to imposing restrictions solely on girls. She questioned why society does not hold boys accountable.

Gupta's statement comes a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday targeted the government over the issue. Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the government regarding the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the capital, and the government's claims over women's safety.

CM Gupta made these pointed remarks during an event in the capital. She referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision — articulated from the ramparts of the Red Fort — where he noted that while we often lecture daughters, we rarely engage in dialogue with boys or consider their counselling. She said unequivocally that there should be no need to explain that "no means no".

The CM did not limit herself to discussing social change; she also reiterated her government's commitment on administrative and legal fronts. She asserted that the police and administration must discharge their duties with utmost diligence, to ensure a safe Delhi free of fear. There should be no corner or "dark spot" left in the city where security lapses can occur, she said.

She ordered the administration to immediately identify areas requiring streetlights, CCTV cameras, and additional security personnel, insisting that the work be completed swiftly. Furthermore, the CM urged the judiciary to ensure expedited action in cases involving justice for women and girls, aiming to instill a fear of law in criminals, and sending a strong message to society.

Concluding her remarks with an emotional message, the CM said, "Today, as a woman, a mother, and the CM, I want to tell all my daughters that I stand with you. There is no place for fear, terror, or harassment in our city."

Thus, the CM's statement has added a new ideological dimension to Delhi's politics, shifting the focus from mere police and administrative strictness regarding security, to a debate centred on the upbringing of boys, and the need for a shift in societal mindset.